New hotel in Donabate, Dublin now open

Opening supports strategic growth focus with franchisees at the core

Supporting its European growth strategy, Choice Hotels Europe today welcomed a new hotel to its portfolio, the Shoreline Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection, in Balcarrick, Dublin.

The Shoreline Hotel, Ascend Hotel Collection is a boutique beachfront hotel, with views of Lambay Island and Dublin Bay, located on the peninsula of Donabate, a small quaint coastal village a few kilometers from the city centre.

This newly refurbished 35-room hotel, with each room offering panoramic views of the beach or the property’s garden, is perfectly located for many popular Dublin attractions and also offers guests direct beach access. The hotel has an award-winning restaurant offering all-day dining with sea views as well as a lounge bar, versatile conference space and secured complimentary parking area. Guests can also make use of its complimentary local shuttle service which includes service to and from Dublin Airport, located 12 minutes away.

Commenting on the growth and new hotel, Choice Hotels Europe CEO, Jonathan Mills said: “I’m pleased this new hotel in Ireland is joining the Choice Hotels Europe portfolio, and I am confident guests will enjoy not only the location but the amenities it offers.

“The addition of this hotel supports our growth strategy and focus on investing in growing our business for our European stakeholders.

“As a newly appointed leadership team, we are committed to being proactive in shaping the future for all our franchisees, and in turn optimising the guest experience, especially during this important recovery period.

“As we continue to work to support our franchisees, I am confident our combination of market-specific knowledge and the specialist functional expertise of the leadership team will further strengthen the quality of service and support offered to Choice Hotels franchisees throughout Europe.”

As part of Choice Hotels Europe’s commitment to growth in the region, Adrian Ruch, who has been with the company for five years, has recently been promoted into the leadership team as Director of Corporate Strategy & Development. Adrian is focused on analysis, planning and execution of future strategic business growth.

Additionally, Rustom Vickers has recently been appointed as Head of Franchise development working closely with the European commercial, finance and corporate development teams. He is responsible for the sustainable expansion of the European portfolio to develop new franchise agreements in key identified markets and will also focus on developing new opportunities with existing franchisees.

About the Shoreline hotel

This 35-room beachfront hotel in Donabate, north of Dublin, boasts views of Lambay Island and Dublin Bay. Offering direct beach access for all guests, the contemporary hotel is located 15km (or 12 minutes) from Dublin Airport, and the hotel offers a convenient airport shuttle service as well as a local drop-off and pick-up within the local area. The award-winning restaurant Shoreline Brasserie offers all-day dining with coastal views.

The hotel is the perfect base for travellers, with many popular attractions in Dublin such as Tayto Park, Dublin Zoo, or the National Aquatic Centre which are easily reachable and not more than 30 minutes from the hotel. Additionally, the surrounding area offers great opportunities for outdoor lovers including hiking, horse trekking, golf, and water paddling.

About Choice Hotels Europe™

With more than 7,100 hotels representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest hotel groups in the world (as of March 31, 2021). In Europe, Choice Hotels Europe™ is represented by more than 400 hotels under the Ascend Hotel Collection™, Clarion™, Quality™ and Comfort™ brands, including around 80 hotels in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Turkey. The award-winning Choice Privileges™ rewards programme offers guests a wide range of benefits, from small conveniences in everyday travel to extraordinary extra benefits.