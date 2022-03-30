In 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classed burnout as a diagnosable syndrome because of stress in the workplace. Burnout affects more people than previously thought, with research finding nearly a quarter of the workforce suffer on a regular basis. Symptoms of workplace burnout include:

Feeling stressed

Feeling cynical about working conditions and colleagues

Emotionally distanced

Physiological issues like headaches, stomach aches, and intestinal issues

Emotionally exhausted

Low energy

Depression

Loss of interest in things once enjoyed

Particularly over the last year, feelings of workplace burnout were exasperated during the pandemic in some jobs and industries. Junior bankers at investment bank Goldman Sachs asked for an 80-hour work week cap as many were forced to work 18-hour shifts in the pandemic which left them feeling emotionally and physically unwell.

The modern-day workforce faces a consistently heavy workload and immense pressure. Housing prices and the cost of living are rising as well as the jobs market becoming more saturated. People are understandably stretched and living fast-paced lives.

Dealing with stress

Dealing with long-term workplace stress and feeling burnt out would need a long-term solution such as reassessing your career path, location, and even organisation you work for. Chronic stress can have detrimental effects on your physical and mental health. If you feel like you need professional help, please get in contact with your GP for ways to cope with your career. Don’t feel like you need to handle it alone.

For short-term relief, taking a break from work is recommended to reset and relax from the daily stress of your job. With holiday destinations opening up over the last couple of months, opting for a holiday abroad can be a great way to unwind and mentally sign out from work. You can travel far away from your office, leave your laptop at home, and focus on the here and now on a beach with your favourite book in your hand wearing and switching your heeled boots to your comfiest wedge sandals. Just check out the UK Government’s list of countries you can travel to.

Which cities need a holiday the most?

We decided to explore Google search data from June 2020 to May 2021 to discover which cities are the most burnt out and in need of a well-deserved break from work. We analysed searches that related to our research, for example variations of “stress symptoms”, “burnout symptoms”, “work stress”, “stress management”, and “chronic stress”. In total, we researched 50 search terms around this.

Results revealed that Bolton was the most burnt-out city with 638 searches per 100,000 people, followed by Peterborough with 604 searches, Belfast and Warrington with 567, and Manchester with 556.

City Average searches per 100,000 people Bolton 638 Peterborough 604 Belfast 567 Warrington 567 Manchester 556

Cities with the lowest searches around stress and burn out are Cardiff with 203 searches per 100,000 people, followed by Southampton with 289, Bradford with 309, Luton with 311, and London with 339.

City Average searches per 100,000 people London 339 Luton 311 Bradford 309 Southampton 289 Cardiff 203

Burnout as a diagnosable syndrome that affects more people than once thought. If you’re suffering from symptoms of burnout, take some time out with a holiday for short-term relaxation while planning your next move to make your work life less stressful.