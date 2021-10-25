As reservations continue to build in the UK, Citroën has expanded the customisation options available for Citroën AMI in its existing European markets – showing what might be possible when the model arrives here in spring 2022.

Citroën offers a new collection of AMI decorative graphics and the possibility for drivers to personalise the vehicle with their own images to make their AMI unique.

Originally available with six packs of colourful accessories, Citroën AMI has had a further six patterns added by the Citroën design team with themes including ‘Jungle’, ‘Tutti Frutti’ and ‘British Globetrotter’.

In France, customers can engage their inner creative side to inspire bespoke designs with Citroën France’s design partner – Faab Fabricauto. Example designs include an ‘I Love My Cats’ and Hot Rod inspired ‘Flames’ theme.

Citroën has expanded the personalisation options available on Citroën AMI, offering drivers the chance to customise their vehicle to reflect their own personality. Already an eye-catching vehicle with its toy-like appearance, diminutive size, unusual cube-like shape and symmetrical parts, the expanded range of customisation options allow drivers to make their AMI stand out even more on the road.

The enhanced personalisation collection includes a series of decorative graphics in six new patterns designed by the Citroën team: ‘Jungle’ to give AMI a wild side, ‘Tutti Frutti’ for your five-a-day, the ever-so-‘British Globetrotter’, ‘Camo’ for a techno look, ‘Tribe’ for nature-lovers and ‘Trendy’ to keep it chic.

Customers in France also have the option to awaken their inner artist by creating bespoke designs from their own photos to display on their AMI. Drivers can easily apply the stickers themselves with the help of instructions contained in the accessories pack when delivered to their home.

