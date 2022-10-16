Citroën reveals new corporate brand identity and logo to mark next chapter in history.

New logo reinterprets original 1919 oval and is 10th evolution in Citroën’s 103-year history

Changes to debut on new concept at the end of September, before being introduced on new products and concepts from mid-2023.

Enhanced and updated corporate identity will increasingly roll out across digital, dealer and corporate environments.

Citroën has revealed a fresh corporate brand identity and logo, signalling the start of a bold, exciting and dynamic new era for the 103-year-old brand as it accelerates electric mobility and extends its core DNA for affordability, audacity and customer wellbeing.

The new look reinterprets the original logo first adopted by founder André Citroën, inspired by the success of his first metalworking company producing chevron-shaped ’herringbone’ gear systems. The familiar “deux chevrons” has remained at the heart of Citroën’s identity ever since.

The new emblem signposts the brand’s transition and evolution and will debut at the end of September on a significant Citroën concept. The new logo will then progressively feature on future Citroën production and concept vehicles from mid-2023.

Citroën’s Global Brand Designer Alexandre Revert says: “As we look to the future, it was logical for us to close the loop by coming back graphically to André Citroën’s first logo which represented the genuine promise of affordable and innovative mobility for all. Progressively moving to a more prominent and visible brand signature for our future designs is a significant if subtle evolution, where the precision of the technical, functional chevrons are embraced by and contrasted with the warmth and almost human softness of the oval that surrounds them.”

Complementing the new logo is a fresh corporate brand identity programme and new brand signature – “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroën” – which will start to be used in corporate and product communications and activities. The new identity took inspiration from more intimate non-automotive brands, including cosmetics and apparel, to convey a warmer expression of the brand that is easy on the eyes when experienced in different settings.

Particular care has been given to the design to ensure the digital experience meets the expectations of new customers for ergonomics and aesthetics – including providing a ‘dark mode’ option – fully meeting the needs and requirements for online sales.

In addition, a new animatic language is under development to integrate the new identity in all digital touchpoints, both inside the vehicle through HMI screens and outside in the My Citroën App, providing customers with an enriched and coherent Citroën experience.

The new identity will also extend beyond the digital environment and use of the new logo on and in vehicles to embrace all elements of the company’s corporate identity, from merchandising and documentation to dealerships and corporate building signage.

The comfortable and familiar “La Maison Citroën” retail interior concept will also continue to be enhanced. A fresh, simplified colour palette and new lettering evolved from Citroën’s current fonts will complement the logo and further enhance the new brand identity.

Inspired by an important legacy colour for Citroën which has been used on iconic cars throughout the company’s history including the 2CV and the DS, the Monte Carlo Blue will be making a welcome return to the car portfolio soon, as well as featuring in details of the brand identity palette for corporate and retail applications. This will be joined by a more energetic and distinctive Infra-Red, replacing the currently used red to add balance and dynamic contrast in physical, print and digital applications.

Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée said: “As we embark on probably the most exciting chapter in our illustrious 103-year history, the time is right for Citroën to adopt a modern and contemporary new look. Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable, and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs.

“Our legacy of inspiring consumers with daring and revolutionary vehicles is energising us to adopt a different, more inclusive approach to future family mobility, and we firmly believe that customers past, present and future will agree that nothing moves us like Citroën.”

Developed by Citroën’s design team, the new Citroën identity has benefited from the expertise of Stellantis Design Studio, the global brand design agency of Stellantis dedicated to internal and external clients.