Citroën UK introduces ‘Sense’ entry level variant to New C4 range, set to arrive in May 2021 with prices starting from just £21,010 OTR.

New C4 ‘Sense’ trim joins existing ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trims, giving consumers even more choice.

‘Sense’ models enjoy a wealth of standard specification, including Citroën’s Advanced Comfort suspension system, LED headlights, 18-inch ‘Aeroblade’ alloy wheels and a 10-inch touchscreen.

New C4 ‘Sense’ trim is available with two efficient powertrain variants: PureTech 100 Stop & Start (S&S) petrol and BlueHDi 110 S&S Diesel, both equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox.

BlueHDi 110 S&S Diesel also launches in ‘Sense Plus’ and ‘Shine’ trim levels.

New C4 can be experienced via Citroën’s ‘Virtual Showroom’, offering customers the ability to book a live walk-around tour of the model and ask questions, before placing an order at the online Citroën Store

Citroën UK has added a new entry level trim to its already comprehensive New C4 line-up. New ‘Sense’ models will sit below the existing ‘Sense Plus’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ variants, with first vehicles due to arrive in UK showrooms in May with prices starting from only £21,010 OTR.

Giving consumers more choice, the new ‘Sense’ variants come very well appointed as standard with 18-inch diamond-cut ‘Aeroblade’ alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, as well as LED front fog lights with static cornering function all featuring externally.

Inside, owners benefit from a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch high-resolution touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto, DAB radio, an Urban Grey interior ambience with grey ‘Chevrons’ cloth, and black leather-effect textile seats.

All ‘Sense’ models come with Citroën’s standard Safety Pack with Active Safety Brake, speed limit information, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Alert 3 and Forward Collision Warning. Also standard is a Speed Limiter with Cruise Control and Citroën’s Connect Box Emergency and Assistance System.

To provide a serene ride for drivers and passengers alike, the new ‘Sense’ models feature Citroën’s innovative Advanced Comfort Suspension system with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, a technology that integrates hydraulic stops to better control compression and rebound. These hydraulic bump stops help to absorb the impact from major road imperfections, whilst freeing up the rest of the suspension travel to offer a smoother ride over normal road surfaces.

Another key component of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme on New C4 ‘Sense’ models are the sumptuous Advanced Comfort seats, offered as standard across the whole New C4 range. With broad cushions and seat backs, they combine high-density foam at the heart of each seat and a thick, textured foam on the surface to ensure optimum comfort on any journey.

Owners also enjoy Citroën’s highly effective Acoustic Insulation Pack as standard for improved cabin sound insulation. To make driving and parking just that bit easier, all models feature automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, as well as rear parking sensors and an electric parking brake.

Drivers have a choice of two powertrains – PureTech 100 Stop and Start (S&S) petrol or BlueHDi 110 S&S Diesel, both come complete with a six-speed manual gearbox. Both engines are new to the New C4 range, with the PureTech 100 S&S six-speed manual exclusively available in ‘Sense’ trim. With emissions as low as 114g/km of CO 2 for the BlueHDi 110 S&S six-speed manual, New C4 is an excellent choice for fleet and business users with a BIK rate from just 26%. In addition to ‘Sense’ models, the BlueHDi 110 S&S Diesel powertrain is also available on ‘Sense Plus’ and ‘Shine’ trim levels.

New C4 is available to buy entirely online via the Citroën Store – where customers can configure their vehicle, select a finance package and order their car, all from the comfort of their own home. New C4 is available, alongside other Citroën passenger cars, with a new warranty offer when bought online by retail customers. The five-year/100,000-mile warranty policy is designed to give added peace-of-mind.

Through the Citroën ‘Virtual Showroom’, customers can also schedule a one-on-one live walk-around tour of their chosen model, with a trained Citroën product expert, all from the comfort of their sofa. The Virtual Showroom service offers customers the ability to ask questions during the personalised appointment, prior to placing an order via the online Citroën Store.

Prices for New C4 ‘Sense’ versions start from just £21,010 OTR, with first models set to arrive in showrooms in May 2021.

