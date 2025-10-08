City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra announces major new artistic appointments

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) is strengthening its artistic leadership and breadth of collaboration with the appointment of Ilan Volkov as Principal Guest Conductor from 2026–29, alongside pianist Alice Sara Ott and saxophonist Jess Gillam as Collaborative Artists for 2026–28. The news builds on the CBSO announcing a two-year contract extension for Kazuki Yamada, which will see him remain as Music Director until at least the end of the 2028–29 Season, the continued relationship with Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla as Associate Artist, and the announcement of composer and producer Rushil Ranjan as Collaborative Artist for 2025-27.

CBSO Chief Executive Emma Stenning said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ilan Volkov as our Principal Guest Conductor, and to have Alice Sara Ott, Jess Gillam and Rushil Ranjan join us as our first Collaborative Artists – all of whom will be embedded across CBSO activity ranging from concerts, tours and recordings, to work within our extensive education programme. Their combined artistry, ambition and reach will help the CBSO be more adventurous, inclusive, and resonant in this changing world. These appointments continue the journey we began with Kazuki Yamada’s appointment in 2023 – shaping an orchestra that reflects Birmingham’s spirit, is committed to artistic excellence and also broadens the appeal of orchestral music to audiences.”

Conductor Ilan Volkov has long been admired for his fearless programming and deep curiosity, spanning the core symphonic repertoire to contemporary, experimental and cross-genre projects. His acclaimed Tectonics Festival has reshaped the way orchestras present new music around the world, and he brings this fresh approach and sense of exploration to all the music he conducts. His role with the CBSO will bring Birmingham audiences closer to music they might never otherwise encounter, as well as offering new perspectives on favourite classics, giving the orchestra a distinctive artistic edge on both national and international stages.

Alice Sara Ott has captivated audiences worldwide with performances that combine technical brilliance, poetry and refinement, with strikingly original programming. She has released chart-topping recordings with Deutsche Grammophon for over 15 years. A visionary musician, Alice continually reimagines the repertoire, creating immersive multimedia experiences through cross-disciplinary collaborations with visual artists, architects and designers. Exploring and experimenting have long been part of Alice’s approach to her work, and this, together with her existing partnership with Kazuki Yamada, aligns perfectly with the CBSO’s ambition to make Birmingham a hub for musical innovation and creativity.

Jess Gillam MBE, who became the first saxophonist to reach the finals of BBC Young Musician and has since topped the classical charts, is recognised not only as one of the UK’s brightest soloists but also as a trailblazer for opening up classical music to new audiences. With her boundless energy, broadcasting work and education projects, she brings a fresh and inclusive voice that will resonate strongly with communities across Birmingham and beyond.

Ilan Volkov commented: “I am so happy about this appointment with the CBSO! I have worked with the orchestra for a long time now and we have shared many great musical experiences. Each concert is an immense privilege. The players have an incredible energy and they create a vast range of colours. I am inspired by each one of them, every time we meet. I also admire their open-hearted ethos of connecting with audiences and their willingness to experiment. I am so excited by the prospect of collaborating with them more deeply in the coming years, working through great classics of the orchestral repertoire, as well as bringing a few surprises!”

Alice Sara Ott said: “Working with the musicians of the CBSO and Kazuki Yamada is an experience of deep musical understanding, true commitment to quality, and an open, curious spirit. I am honored to join them for a close collaboration and very excited for all the projects ahead.”

Jess Gillam added: “I’ve had the great privilege of playing with the CBSO several times and I’ve always left feeling inspired by their musicianship, their sound, and the ethos of the whole organisation. To have the chance to cooperate as a Collaborative Artist is a dream come true! I’m very excited to be on stage making music with this incredible orchestra, but I also can’t wait to work with the team backstage. The CBSO has such a visionary, dedicated team working hard and imaginatively behind the scenes to share the magic of their music right across Birmingham (and the rest of the world)! Having a long-term relationship allows us to experiment creatively, and to build relationships together with new areas in education and the wider community. I can’t wait to get started!”

Details of the first programmes and projects that the Collaborative Artists will lead will be announced in line with the 2026-27 Season.