FOOLS DELIGHT PRESENTS TYGER: A SPECTACULAR IMMERSIVE CIRCUS AND DINNER SHOW UNDER THE BIG TOP

23RD JULY – 2ND AUGUST, BAMPTON, WEST OXFORDSHIRE

TICKETS ON SALE – MARCH 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, BAMPTON, WEST OXFORDSHIRE — Fools Delight, the UK’s most intimate and magical circus, is set to return to Ham Court this summer with a brand-new production: Tyger.

Running from 23rd July to 2nd August, this year’s show promises a perilous and beautiful journey through the fearful symmetry of the human experience.

Created by a team of world-class circus artists, producers and culinary creatives, including Lil Rice, Sam Goodburn and Dave Cross, Fools Delight blends the most spellbinding circus artistry with an exquisite three-course communal feast.

Inspired by William Blake’s iconic poem, Tyger is a bold exploration of the contradictions and dichotomies within us all. The production will feature a series of stunning circus duos that bring this duality to life through high-skill acrobatics and aerial dance, exploring the fearful symmetry inherent in the human spirit.

Resident clown Sam Goodburn returns to light the way through the spectacle, joined by the electrifying presence of drag queen Force Majeure, Lil Rice on vocals and the Cyr wheel, and a cast of fallen angels. The performance will be further heightened by dramatic elemental displays, featuring both fire and water acts.

“Tyger is a circus retelling of the perilous path we walk between measure & might.”

“A show of circus duos exploring the ‘fearful symmetry’ in all of us; with acrobatics, aerial dance, drag queens, fallen angels, fire & water acts and the return of our Clown Sam Goodburn, to light the way.” ~ Lil Rice, Fool’s Delight Producer

A Feast for the Senses

True to the Fools Delight tradition, the Dinner Show remains at the heart of this year’s run of shows. Guests will enjoy a mouth-watering three-course feast created by Head Chef Dave Cross, whose culinary magic is designed to flow seamlessly with the performance. This summer features 10 exclusive dinner shows, ensuring an intimate atmosphere where the performative plating makes every guest part of the story.

Daytime Delights and Special Guests

Fool’s Delight 2026 summer season also offers a variety of daytime programming and special cultural events. For the first time, legendary clown Tweedy will bring his high energy to Fools Delight for a series of brand new solo daytime shows, followed by family-focused Fools Day performances towards the end of the run.

Wild Arts will also be taking over the Fools Big Top to perform two nights of Opera on Monday 21st and Tuesday 28th of July.

The Young Fools Initiative

This year also marks the official launch of the Young Fools Initiative, a programme dedicated to supporting young professionals during the challenging transition between completing their training and securing their first professional role.

By providing a pathway for young people in rural areas to enter the professional arts world, the initiative offers real-world mentorship in vital positions such as assistant director, company manager, costume and tent mistress roles. This provides a high-pressure, real-life scenario that allows emerging talent to put their learning into practice while supported by seasoned industry professionals.

For more information and to buy tickets to what promises to be the most beautiful dinner show this summer, visit www.foolsdelight.co.uk.

Prices start from £60/adults and £10/children.

For tickets, visit www.bookwhen.com/foolsdelightcircus.

Listing Information

Location: Ham Court, Bampton, West Oxfordshire

Open Dress Rehearsal: 22nd July.

Main Show Dates: 23rd July – 2nd August.

Tickets: On sale from March 2026 via www.foolsdelight.co.uk or www.bookwhen.com/foolsdelightcircus.