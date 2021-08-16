Kids can put their best foot forward at Dalton Park, as the popular Clarks store is joined by a Clarks Kids pop up shop.

Open until the first week of September, the temporary children’s shoe store offers the perfect chance to get little feet properly measured after multiple lockdowns.

Centre Manager Jerry Hatch says the pop up has already been much appreciated: “In the short time it has been open so far, we’ve already had some great feedback from guests and we look forward to welcoming lots more families and helping them tick shoes off their back-to-school list.

“We’re proud that Dalton Park offers something for everyone, and it’s important that that includes our younger visitors. In fact, that’s why we recently invested £60,000 in a brand new, more inclusive play area due to be completed later in the summer.”

Claire Anderson from the Clarks Kids pop up store said: “By school age, children’s feet grow an average one size per year, so the fact that we can offer a full service of measurement and fitting in this new pop up shop has been a real bonus. There has always been a strong desire for us to have a kids shoe offer at Dalton Park and the response to our “pop up” kids shop has been extremely positive.

“We know that shopping with kids can be stressful at the best of times, but with just two or three weeks left of the school holidays, it can feel even more frantic! Luckily, we’re here to help make sure it’s a refreshingly calm and pleasant experience at Dalton Park.”

Families that visit the Clarks Kids pop up store can also explore Dalton Park’s newly planted Pollinator Parks® Garden and 55 acres of landscaped Parkland, as well as taking advantage of the free parking and the outlet’s bright and airy shopping malls.

The Clarks pop up shop in Dalton Park is operating a walk-in appointment system where all guests are welcome to browse and arrange measurement services in-store.