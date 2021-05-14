Bologna-based atelier, The Outlierman, has unveiled a new cryptopay system for customers purchasing luxury handcrafted driving accessories – becoming one of the first luxury brands to launch a new cryptopay option for its clients

Whether it be BitCoin, Ethereum and LiteCoin cryptocurrency, The Outlierman’s handmade creations can be purchased anywhere in the world without restrictions deriving from local payment systems

Instant and safe, The Outlierman utilises Coinbase – one of the most widely known and used cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world

100% handmade in Italy using the very best materials, each item from The Outlierman is lovingly crafted by elite artisans, chosen for their world-class expertise in their relevant field

The Outlierman is an Italian company that creates luxury automotive accessories for driving enthusiasts

Bologna, 27 April 2021: The Outlierman, makers of handcrafted luxury driving accessories, has today become one of the first luxury brands to accept purchases by cryptopay – enabling clients to purchase items using a cryptocurrency payment method.

Cryptopay: A new way for limitless style

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency which can be used as a form of payment that can be exchanged online for goods and services. Maintained by a decentralised system using cryptography, rather than a centralised authority, each transaction is verified and recorded.

Whilst there are more than 5,000 types of cryptocurrency in circulation, the most popular versions include BitCoin, Ethereum and LiteCoin – all of which The Outlierman can accept as payment for any of their luxury handcrafted driving accessories, made in Italy.

Using the Coinbase payment software – one of the most widely known and trusted cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world – The Outlierman can offer an instant and safe transaction when using cryptopay. It also allows any customer in the world to use this payment system without inconvenient restrictions deriving from local payment systems, making the whole experience seamless and hassle-free.

Andrea Mazzuca, Founder of The Outlierman, comments: “Whilst at the heart and soul of The Outlierman is classic style and traditional processes, we always aim to have a modern approach and a desire to be ahead of the curve. As one of the first luxury brands to incorporate cryptopay into the online shopping process, we want to be able to offer our clients a safe and incredibly convenient payment method, making their experience the best it can possibly be.

“With cryptocurrency user numbers surging, a more mainstream consumer audience is becoming familiar with cryptocurrency. In time, I think it will be an option available to consumers on many online platforms, but for now, we are proud to be among the first to offer this service to both current and new clients.”

100% handmade in Italy

The Outlierman company was formed with a mission to handcraft a range of accessories inspired by the breath-taking beauty, supreme quality and timeless appeal of the world’s most iconic cars.