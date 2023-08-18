Clearwater Developments Expands Portfolio with Prime Office Space

Clearwater Developments, a prominent player in the property development sector, is thrilled to introduce Spectrum 5 Business Park, the latest addition to their portfolio.

After the successful occupancy of Lighthouse View, Spectrum Business Park, Seaham, Clearwater Developments continues their commitment to providing exceptional business spaces with the unveiling of Spectrum 5 Business Park.

The disused building in Seaham, was acquired by Clearwater Developments in February 2023 is now available for new prospective tenants to view with the hope that it will become an additional business hub, similar to Lighthouse View.

Ranjeet Gill, the Director of Clearwater Developments, expressed his excitement about the new venture, stating, “We’re thrilled to have acquired Spectrum 5 as our next business-to-business project, building on the success of Lighthouse View, Spectrum Business Park. Despite the prevalence of remote work, the demand for high-quality office spaces remains evident. Spectrum 5 answers this demand by providing a workspace that ticks all the boxes for many modern businesses, of all sizes.”

Spectrum view is strategically positioned within Spectrum Business Park and offers unrivalled connectivity to major transportation links, including the A19. The offices boast modern amenities and infrastructure designed to cater for the business needs of any forward-thinking businesses and entrepreneurs fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual growth.

Ample parking spaces are provided free of charge, easing the stress for clients, colleagues, and businesses alike.

Gill concluded:

“Whether you’re a start-up, small business, or established enterprise, out tailor-made offices spaces cater to a wide and diverse range of business needs.”

