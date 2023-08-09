

Work is currently underway on a state-of-the-art satellite site for Cleaswell Hill, an outstanding day community special school in Northumberland for students with complex learning difficulties and disabilities.

The site, located off Wansbeck Avenue in Choppington, was previouslyutilised as a youth centre, enterprise building and library store, before Northumberland County Council allocated the building to Cleaswell Hill School.

‘Cleaswell Hill School: The Appleby Centre’ will provide aninspirational educational facility for thirty older students with special educational needs and disabilities, with a focus on the promotion of independence, life skills, vocational learning and preparation for adulthood, bridging the gap between school, work and post-16 provision.

The building will feature three key vocational areas, including rooms focused on performing arts, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and core skills. The curriculum will be based on bespoke learning opportunities that support pupils to achieve their individual goals for the future. The outdoor space around the building, including a polytunnel and allotment, will be utilised to facilitate horticulture and Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Mike Jackson, Headteacher stated “The Appleby Centre is a great addition to our provision and will offer older pupils an exciting range of new opportunities. We are delighted that Northumberland County Council has fully supported the project and believe that The Appleby Centre will benefit our community for many years to come”.

The new satellite site is scheduled to open on Monday 4th September 2023 following extensive refurbishment works by ID Construction & Joinery and Steven Kirk Architectural Services.

To find out more information about Cleaswell Hill School, Cleaswell Hill School: The Appleby Centre and Cleaswell Hill Foundation (Registered Charity Number 1000697), visit www.cleaswellhill.northumberland.sch.uk

Please follow and like us: