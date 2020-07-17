Cygnet Law is welcoming clients back to its offices, in line with health and safety guidelines, as lockdown restrictions lift.

The Redcar-based law firm remained open throughout the coronavirus crisis, but advised clients not to attend the office, and instead conducted appointments via telephone or video conference.

Solicitors also conducted home visits at a social distance to obtain signatures and supported clients remotely during court hearings.

Back office staff were present at the office every day throughout the lockdown to prepare cases for solicitors and help any clients who called up or came to the office without prior appointment.

Cygnet Law is now welcoming clients to the office for meetings, provided they follow its robust health and safety guidelines.

Gemma Brooke, director and head of conveyancing, wills and probate at Cygnet Law, said: “It’s been a very strange way to work over the past few months, because we’re used to seeing our clients face to face. We had to be quite creative to ensure we were providing the excellent work expected of us while still adhering to government guidance.

“We’re delighted that clients can now come back to the office, however we’re asking that they make an appointment in advance by calling our reception, wear a mask while attending their appointment, sanitise their hands at reception, and cancel their appointment if they become symptomatic.

“The cases we deal with are often sensitive and are always the highest priority for our clients, whether this is a divorce, a will, or the sale of a home. Even when we haven’t been able to meet in the same room with our clients, we have striven to ensure their cases are dealt with efficiently and with the same care and attention they would receive outside the pandemic.

“It is a fantastic step forward to now be able to work in a more conventional way with our clients.”