The installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations is the latest new service to be launched by Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd (CMS).

With businesses planning to invest an estimated £15.8 billion in fleet electrification over the next 12 months, the company says it is already experiencing a high nationwide demand for commercial charging points.

CMS, the UK’s leading facilities maintenance company, recently added a specialist air conditioning team to its suite of business-critical services and is preparing to offer commercial heat pump installations later this year.

Its commercial director, Bennet Hoskyns-Abrahall, said: “The decarbonisation of the economy is picking up pace and we are adapting our skills, knowledge, and expertise to meet the changing needs of our clients.

“The electrification of vehicles in the UK is gaining significant momentum and businesses recognise that this not only lowers transport costs but is reducing pollution levels, together with their carbon footprint.

“Staff and customers are coming to expect that businesses offer EV charging stations, which also highlights a clear commitment to the environment. In addition, introducing electric cars into a business offers a number of tax advantages.

“We have a huge range of clients, many operating multi-site locations across the UK, including hospitality, the care sector, leisure and educational facilities, who all require or are planning to install EV charging stations.

“We can save clients time and money by installing a charging station while our engineers are undertaking other planned maintenance, that way they deal with one company with one point of contact, which simplifies the whole process.”

Most of the CMS electrical engineering team have already completed the necessary training to ensure compliance with EV charge point regulations and codes of practice.

The company, which is headquartered in Gateshead, has more than 20 years’ experience in the installation, maintenance and repair of commercial gas and heating, plumbing and electrical systems, including refrigeration, laundry, and catering equipment.

Bennet added: “We are responding to clients’ changing requirements. As well as traditional forms of heating, we install biomass, and are developing our capabilities to deliver combined heat and power (CHP) systems as well as ground source heat pumps.”

“We see these low-carbon technologies as the future and a core part of our strategy to grow the business.”