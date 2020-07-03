Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd has unfurloughed several engineers to support its dedicated emergency response teams as hotels across England prepare to reopen this weekend.

The family-run company – which installs, maintains, and repairs business critical systems, including heating, hot water, and electricals, together with catering, refrigeration, and kitchen equipment – is confident it can quickly respond to any emergency.

Managing director Nic Smith said: “Hotels have been closed to guests since March so problems may well arise when systems are faced by a sudden surge in demand following more than three months of inactivity.

“The restrictions surrounding lockdown have taken a heavy financial toll on the hospitality sector so it’s not unusual to find that some operators have chosen to delay routine maintenance while rooms are not being used.

“We hope guests can look forward to a great experience, but CMS has unfurloughed several engineers to ensure we can provide reactive 24-hour emergency cover should the worst happen.

“It’s vital the hospitality industry catches up as quickly as possible on maintenance schedules to ensure all systems are working safely and efficiently – especially as bookings for hotels, bed and breakfasts and holiday homes are soaring following the easing of restrictions.

“Given that guests’ main gripes are often centred around the heating system, air conditioning or plumbing, it’s important that hotel owners and managers respond quickly to ensure any issues are quickly rectified.

“After all, it’s not just about avoiding a poor guest experience or disappointing online review, spending money on maintenance should be viewed as an investment which actually reduces outlay in the medium to long-term.”

With more than half its clients involved in the leisure, education and hospitality industry, CMS hopes the easing of restrictions on hotels in England will allow it to get its own business back on track.

The Gateshead-based company, whose clients include Travelodge, the Coaching Inn Group and Slaley Hall Hotel, was forced to furlough 66 of its 136 staff across the UK in March as work in the hospitality sector dried up.

However, it has continued to work with care homes and hospitals and has won significant new work during the pandemic which generated crucial income.

CMS operates a series of hubs throughout the UK to ensure its fully qualified engineers provide a responsive service to any location.