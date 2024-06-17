Coastfest Kicks Off in Newcastle upon Tyne: A Celebration of Music and the North East Coastline

Newcastle upon Tyne, June 21-23

The vibrant city of Newcastle upon Tyne is set to come alive with the sounds of Coastfest, a dynamic music festival celebrating its inaugural year from June 21-23. This eagerly anticipated event will blend the thrill of live music with the serene beauty of the North East coastline, promising attendees an unforgettable experience.

A Musical Extravaganza by the Sea

Coastfest is designed to cater to a diverse audience, featuring a line-up that boasts a mix of both emerging and established musical acts. From indie rock bands to soulful singer-songwriters, the festival’s stages will showcase an eclectic array of genres, ensuring that there is something for every musical taste. This year’s line-up includes local talent as well as national and international artists, making it a must-visit event for music enthusiasts.

Beach Party Vibes and Relaxation

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Newcastle’s coastline, Coastfest offers more than just great music. The festival aims to create a laid-back beach party atmosphere where attendees can unwind and soak in the scenic surroundings. Beachside activities will be a highlight, with opportunities for festival-goers to engage in beach volleyball, paddleboarding, and yoga sessions on the sand.

For those looking to relax, the festival features dedicated relaxation zones. These areas provide a perfect escape to enjoy the music in a more tranquil setting, complete with comfortable seating and shaded spots. Whether you’re there to dance the day away or simply to relax and enjoy the seaside ambiance, Coastfest has something for everyone.

A Scenic Setting for Music Lovers

The North East coastline, known for its stunning beauty and rugged charm, serves as the perfect venue for Coastfest. The festival not only celebrates music but also highlights the natural beauty of the area. Attendees will have the chance to explore the coastline, take in breathtaking views, and perhaps even enjoy a sunset or two as they listen to their favorite artists.

Tickets and Additional Information

Coastfest promises to be a highlight of Newcastle’s summer calendar, offering an excellent opportunity for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a scenic setting. Tickets are available now, with options for single-day passes or full weekend access. Early bird discounts are also on offer, so be sure to secure your spot early.

For more information on the line-up, activities, and ticketing, visit the official Coastfest website. Don’t miss out on what promises to be a spectacular fusion of music, beach fun, and relaxation at Newcastle’s very first Coastfest.

Get ready to experience the ultimate beach festival this June, as Coastfest brings together the best of music and coastal charm in Newcastle upon Tyne. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, this is an event not to be missed. Join us for a weekend of sun, sand, and sounds that will make your summer truly unforgettable.