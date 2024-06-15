Top Leisure Centres in Teesside for Kids

Teesside offers a variety of excellent leisure centres that cater to children, providing fun and engaging activities for all ages. Here are some of the best options:
Splash
Located in Stockton-on-Tees, Splash offers a 25-meter swimming pool, two flumes, a wave machine, and various fitness classes. The centre is ideal for families with its range of activities including gymnastics, ice skating, soft play, and swimming lessons. Splash is well-equipped for birthday parties and has amenities such as free Wi-Fi and wheelchair access, making it a convenient choice for family outings (Three Best Rated).
David Lloyd Teesside
David Lloyd Teesside in Thornaby is a premier fitness destination with extensive aquatic offerings including a 20-meter outdoor pool and a 25-meter indoor pool. The centre provides a Kids Club, crèche, and various coaching options. Additional amenities include luxurious spa facilities, saunas, and a variety of fitness classes, ensuring there is something for everyone in the family (Three Best Rated).
Middlesbrough Sports Village
This sports village boasts 19 3G all-weather artificial football pitches, an outdoor cycling track, and a state-of-the-art velodrome. The centre also offers a large soft play area and various structured sports programs for children. It’s an excellent venue for both casual play and organized sports activities (Everyone Active).
The Escapezone at Sporting Lodge
Situated in Middlesbrough, The Escapezone is a fitness centre featuring a fully equipped gym, a 25-meter heated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and spa pool. The centre is family-friendly, offering a children’s swimming area and aqua aerobics classes. It’s a great place for both fitness and relaxation (Sporting Lodges).
Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre
Located on the Teesside Industrial Estate in Thornaby, Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre is an indoor soft play area with a large play frame, ball fountains, interactive games, and a dedicated baby and toddler area. It’s perfect for younger children and offers birthday party packages, making it a popular choice for family visits (Where To Go With Kids).
These leisure centres in Teesside provide a wide range of activities and facilities designed to keep children engaged and active, making them excellent choices for family-friendly fun.