Top Leisure Centres in Teesside for Kids

Teesside offers a variety of excellent leisure centres that cater to children, providing fun and engaging activities for all ages. Here are some of the best options:

Splash

Located in Stockton-on-Tees, Splash offers a 25-meter swimming pool, two flumes, a wave machine, and various fitness classes. The centre is ideal for families with its range of activities including gymnastics, ice skating, soft play, and swimming lessons. Splash is well-equipped for birthday parties and has amenities such as free Wi-Fi and wheelchair access, making it a convenient choice for family outings​ (Three Best Rated)​.

David Lloyd Teesside

David Lloyd Teesside in Thornaby is a premier fitness destination with extensive aquatic offerings including a 20-meter outdoor pool and a 25-meter indoor pool. The centre provides a Kids Club, crèche, and various coaching options. Additional amenities include luxurious spa facilities, saunas, and a variety of fitness classes, ensuring there is something for everyone in the family​ (Three Best Rated)​.

Middlesbrough Sports Village

This sports village boasts 19 3G all-weather artificial football pitches, an outdoor cycling track, and a state-of-the-art velodrome. The centre also offers a large soft play area and various structured sports programs for children. It’s an excellent venue for both casual play and organized sports activities​ (Everyone Active)​.

The Escapezone at Sporting Lodge

Situated in Middlesbrough, The Escapezone is a fitness centre featuring a fully equipped gym, a 25-meter heated swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and spa pool. The centre is family-friendly, offering a children’s swimming area and aqua aerobics classes. It’s a great place for both fitness and relaxation​ (Sporting Lodges)​.

Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre

Located on the Teesside Industrial Estate in Thornaby, Crazy Corner Adventure Play Centre is an indoor soft play area with a large play frame, ball fountains, interactive games, and a dedicated baby and toddler area. It’s perfect for younger children and offers birthday party packages, making it a popular choice for family visits​ (Where To Go With Kids)​.

These leisure centres in Teesside provide a wide range of activities and facilities designed to keep children engaged and active, making them excellent choices for family-friendly fun.