Max Coates headed to Croft Circuit this week, in preparation for the start of the MINI CHALLENGE at the end of this month.

With the first round of the MINI CHALLENGE on the 28th and 29th March at Donington Park in Derbyshire, Max Coates took the opportunity of a track day at his local circuit to unveil his 2020 livery to the media and sponsors alike. ** EDIT: the first three rounds of the championship have been postponed due to the Corona Virus, updates will be provided when details have been confirmed. **

With the support of his team from Elite Motorsport, his 2020 Mini JCW hatchback was unveiled and then Coates took sponsors and the media for a hot lap around the Croft Circuit. His sponsors could gain an understanding of level of driving skills required to be competitive in motorsport.

Passenger laps were enjoyed by sponsors, Primex Plastics, RPC bpi PLASgran, JiC Transport, NGK Spark Plugs, Gala Performance and other partners who are supporting Max Coates in 2020.

The team then headed to Donington Park so that the Mini JCW could be tested further by Max ready for the start of the championship.

Commenting on the events this week, Max said; ‘It was really important for me to be able to show my sponsors the new 2020 car and let them experience what I love about motorsport. I’m glad everyone had big smiles at the end of their hot laps. It was then onto the serious matter of testing with the team as we headed to Donington Park. This gave me more track time to familiarise myself with the Mini JCW hatchback having been racing in Renault Clio’s for the last 3 years. I’m pleased to say testing went really well and I can’t now wait for the first round of the championship on the 28th/29th March.’

Fans will be able to follow the season via Max’s, Elite Motorsport and the MINI CHALLENGE social media as well as live on ITV4 from each event. Tickets for each race meeting are available via the individual circuit’s websites.