When:Wednesday 30 June 2021 – 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Where: Online, see booking info

Stuart Miller describes graphically the shocking arrival of Cholera in Sunderland in the Autumn of 1831.

A mysterious and devastating new disease emerges from Asia. “The Science” is divided about the causes and the treatment.

Politicians lie, deceive and deny. The business community prefer profit to people. Life is never the same again…

NO, not Covid-19 but CHOLERA!

