Following a growth in demand for early years education in rural South East Northumberland, construction on a new modular early years provision has begun at NCEA Warkworth Primary School.

Based in the picturesque village of Warkworth, the new building will house two large classrooms as well as toilet facilities and a dedicated entrance hall for use by the school’s nursery and reception classes.

Due for completion by Easter 2021, the opening of the expanded early years provision will create more spaces for nursery and two year olds, providing both 15 and 30-hour care packages.

Mrs Laura Ritson, Head Teacher at NCEA Warkworth Primary School, commented:

“As a village school, we have always prided ourselves on being actively involved in the local community and doing what we can to support the needs of parents and residents.

“For working parents in particular, finding suitable childcare which also supports their child’s educational needs can be challenging, which is why we’re delighted to be expanding our offer. We hope to offer lots of exciting new classes and experiences such as baby massage and sensory toddler sessions for the whole community to enjoy.”

While the increased restrictions introduced as part of the national coronavirus lockdown mean that the majority of pupils at NCEA Warkworth Primary School are currently learning remotely through live teaching, the children who have been in school (key worker and vulnerable children) have been enjoying having the construction team from Transform Building Solutions onsite.

After paying a visit to meet the builders, reception pupils, Flynn and Rudy, both aged 4, said:

“It’s going to be so cool! Look at him digging all that mud.”

‘‘That’s going to be our new classroom!”

“Our pupils are very excited about the build!” Laura added.

“Our reception class in particular is very much looking forward to moving into their new purpose-built classroom.”

NCEA Warkworth Primary School operates as part of Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust (NCEAT), which also includes Bishop’s Primary School, Duke’s Secondary School and Castle School for children with severe and multiple learning disabilities.

For more information, including how to apply for the additional 15 and 30-hour childcare places, visit www.warkworth.ncea.org.uk. You can also find more information about NCEA Warkworth Primary School on Facebook at @warkworthprimary.