Construction company launches new homes division

Tom Willoughby, one of the most successful privately owned construction companies in Yorkshire and the North East, and a part of the award winning FT Group, has launched a new residential housing division, Tom Willoughby Homes.

Planning has been approved and ground works have started for the brand’s first development ‘The Hawthorns’ by Tom Willoughby Homes which is a stunning new development comprising three spacious and bespoke detached houses, located in the charming village of Dalton in North Yorkshire.

With over a century of construction experience behind the brand, the properties will be built to the highest level of craftsmanship and specification. In addition, Tom Willoughby Homes will strive to deliver an unrivalled and truly bespoke experience for buyers with custom build and interior design scope available on each property.

Darren Johnson, MD of Northallerton-based Tom Willoughby, is responsible for establishing and growing the business and has more than 30 years of experience leading teams in the construction sector.

Darren said: “This is a very exciting time for Tom Willoughby and the FT Group as we identified a gap in the market for bespoke luxury new build homes. With our expertise within the construction sector, we aim to deliver homes of the highest quality.”

For more information go to www.tomwilloughbyhomes.co.uk

Please follow and like us: