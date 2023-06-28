Warmable Launches To Serve North-East

Two budding entrepreneurs have highlighted an ongoing problem with the boiler industry in the UK and have just launched a new brand called Warmable to help consumers and businesses save money with their plumbing problems.

The new venture, Warmable, was launched last month and acts as an online portal that connects customers to more than 1,000 professional engineers and installers across the UK, including the north east of Durham, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and Cleveland.

The brand aims to help customers with their boilers on the brink with a same day or next day visit from an engineer, to provide an impartial quote and option to get their boiler serviced, repaired or replaced on the spot.

During their research, the business founders of Richard Speer and Daniel Tannenbaum discovered that more than 1.75 million new boilers are installed every year in the UK, including oil, gas, electric or combi costing customers between £1,500 and £5,000 for the full purchase and installation.

“The business problem we found is that when your boiler is faulty or not working,” explains Tannenbaum, “you are in a desperate situation because it’s like that you have no hot water or even any water for you and your family.”

“You will likely find yourself needing a boiler repair or replacement asap and you can end up paying well over the market price because you have no options,” he adds

“However, the average household has no idea of how much a boiler installation in Durham costs and they might be paying thousands extra to get it fixed.”

“But if they use a service like Warmable, they will get an installer to come on the same day or next day, give a number of free quotes, with no obligation. And if they want it fixed there and then, they can do so, with price transparency.”

“With the current cost of living crisis in the UK,” Speer adds, “we do not have thousands of pounds spare to fix or replace boilers. We believe that there is an injustice happening and we want to save customers money.”

Warmable has spent more than a year partnering with over 1,000 professional engineers across the UK, Wales and Scotland, including the north east – and ensures that all partners are licensed, registered and able to provide honest quotes.

A customer can start by requesting a boiler quote in less than 3 minutes and they will get an immediate call-back from a licensed and registered installer or plumber who works within a 5 mile radius. Alternatively, you could be directed to their call centre for more complex cases and so they can narrow down your options more clearly.

The service is free to use for customers with Warmable taking a fee from the engineer or installer upon the successful sale of a customer.

The company has an ambitious target of serving 5,000 customers in its first year, believing it will save the nation more than £1 million in boiler service fees in the process, with an expected spike during the winter season expected.

