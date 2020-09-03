Thirteen has announced that work has begun on Scholars Field, a housing development project at Brierton Lane in Hartlepool, which will see the construction of 81 new two-and three-bedroom bungalows in the town.

Following new building site safety advice and guidelines issued by the Government during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thirteen has begun work on building the new homes on the Brierton Lane site, which was recently purchased from Hartlepool Borough Council.

The scheme, which is being delivered by Thirteen in partnership with Gus Robinson Developments Ltd, with funding from Homes England will include the construction of two and three bedroom bungalows, specifically designed to promote independent living for over 55’s and those with mobility issues.

The homes are expected to be available from the summer of 2021.

Craig Taylor, managing director of Thirteen Homes, said: “The new and innovative project at Scholars Field will provide the town with a wealth of modern and contemporary bungalows.

“At Thirteen, we are committed to delivering exciting new projects, with the goal of providing customers with new, affordable houses in some of the key areas within the region.

“The initial work on the development at Brierton Lane has been extremely well-received and will be a much-welcomed addition to the town.”

Stephen Bell, Managing Director at Gus Robinson Developments Ltd, said: “Scholars Field is an exciting project which will bring much-needed affordable housing to Hartlepool.

“It is a pleasure to have been able to begin working on the site, albeit following rigorous new site safety policies in response to the global pandemic.”

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “This attractive development will provide the town with a much-needed mix of properties for affordable rent and for shared ownership, so we are delighted that work is underway, following COVID-19 safe working practices.”