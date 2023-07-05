Container experts reducing carbon footprint by up to 90% with new LPG generators

One of the leading worldwide providers of portable accommodation and secure storage containers has launched a new LPG (Let’s Power Greener) generator, which promises to help cut carbon footprints by up to 90% compared with conventional generator solutions.

Mobile Mini UK, headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, has a national network of 16 sites and over 40,000 portable units. Typical customers include construction companies, retailers, manufacturers, hospitals, schools, utility companies, distributors, local and national government, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes and individual households.

The brand-new LPG generators are designed to work in tandem with existing environmentally conscious Mobile Mini products such as the Energy Saver Unit and Hybrid Battery solution. They are healthier, cleaner and more sustainable than typical diesel generators, with additional benefits including quieter operation and low particular matter (PM). Reliability is critical when it comes to generators and Mobile Mini is assuring customers that extensive testing has taken place before launch, the results of which indicate this innovative product will prove even more dependable, efficient and cost-effective than traditional power equipment.

The eco-friendly LPG generators are the latest product to be added to the extensive Mobile Mini Plus range, which already includes but is not limited to, fences, tower lights, modular buildings, toilets, showers, Aqua Pods and more. The service acts as an extension of the typical container product offering, adding a simple and convenient solution for anything additional a customer might need, solved in just one call. Since rolling out the Mobile Mini Plus service, callout numbers have drastically reduced and needs such as HSE requirements have made products like LPG generators more important than ever.

Bernard McGovern, UK Managed Services Manager at Mobile Mini Plus, said “Our mantra is to make it easy for our customers, to provide the very best customer experience through cross-hire, and to offer not only what our valued customer wants; but what they need. With this in mind, we proudly launch our Let’s Power Greener generator offering for our customers.

The LPG generator offers our customers the very latest in off-site power solutions. They work in harmony with our current site accommodation units, which will help reduce their carbon footprint on-site by 75%-90% compared to conventional generator solutions. We are proud to say we have perfected the implementation of this amazing product and are ready to offer our customers a tailored solution to their on-site needs.”

Steve Dickinson, Mobile Mini UK Managing Director added, “Mobile Mini UK prides itself on recognising industry challenges and has developed a number of alternative ideas based on the feedback of customers. We are proud to maintain our reputation for reliability, efficiency and innovation.”

