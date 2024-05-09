Holiday Inn Newcastle Gosforth Park Hotel Unveils Stunning Refurbishment of Function Suite

Holiday Inn Newcastle Gosforth Park Hotel, a premier destination for meetings and events, is thrilled to announce the completion of the first phase of its extensive refurbishment programme, focusing on the signature Cheviot Suite. The Cheviot Suite, capable of accommodating up to 500 guests, has undergone a transformative makeover that sets the stage for unforgettable gatherings and celebrations.

The refurbishment, of the Cheviot Suite, which is part of a long-term investment plan from the Ailantus Group encompassed a range of enhancements, including a new ceiling and air handling system, modern lighting fixtures, elegant wall coverings, stylish furniture, cutting-edge technology upgrades, and plush carpets that add a touch of sophistication to the space. These renovations have elevated the ambiance of the Cheviot Suite, ensuring that guests experience unparalleled comfort and luxury when hosting events at the hotel.

“We are excited to reveal the newly refurbished Cheviot Suite, which serves as the crown jewel of our meetings and events spaces,” said Peter Auld – Area General Manager Holiday. “The redesign of the suite reflects our commitment to providing guests with exceptional venues that cater to a wide range of events, from corporate conferences to weddings and special occasions.”

As the first phase of the refurbishment programme reaches completion, Holiday Inn Newcastle Gosforth Park Hotel is already looking ahead to the next phase, which will focus on expanding the Ridley Suite. The upcoming enhancements will feature a brand-new event bar and drinks reception area, creating a sophisticated setting to welcome in guests.

Peter concluded: “We hope to grow the wedding market at the hotel now the main function room is looking fresher and more contemporary. We are also developing a new calendar of events and party nights to put in the hotel. Event ticket sales for these events have doubled in the last few months as we more heavily promote this segment of the business due to the renovated suite. We are looking to grow the meeting and events side of the business by at least 30%, so watch this space.”

For more information or to book an event at Holiday Inn Gosforth Park Hotel, please contact the hotel directly at 0191 201 9988.