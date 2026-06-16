CÔTE BRASSERIE KICKS OFF FIRST-EVER WORLD CUP SCREENINGS

This summer, the world’s biggest sporting event is coming home – to Côte Brasserie!

For the first time ever, select Côte Brasserie restaurants will enter the live sports arena, launching dedicated football viewing experiences.

As football fans increasingly look for alternatives to packed pubs and crowded fan zones, Côte is creating a more relaxed way to watch the beautiful game, combining HD screens, surround sound and guaranteed seating with full table service and a specially created Matchday Menu.

Designed for families, friends and groups of all sizes, the new concept transforms private dining rooms, terraces and garden spaces into premium football venues where guests can enjoy every kick without leaving their table.

Côte will screen all England and France matches, as well as the World Cup semi-finals and final, bringing together two of the nation’s favourite passions – great food and great football.

To mark the launch, Côte is introducing a new Matchday Menu from £29.95 per person.

Guests can choose from the restaurant’s brand-new burger range, including hand-pressed steak burgers and a fried fish sandwich, alongside Caesar salad, loaded frites and a drink, with beer, lager, cider, wine and soft drinks all available as part of the package.

Unlike traditional sports venues, there are no queues at the bar and no fighting for a view, just great food, full service and every moment of the action.

The football experience will be available at Côte Cheltenham, Farnham, Newbury, Newcastle and Tunbridge Wells, while guests at Côte Marlow, St Albans and St Katharine Docks can enjoy outdoor screenings in garden and terrace settings throughout the tournament.

For bigger occasions, Côte St Paul’s, Côte Covent Garden and Côte St Christopher’s Place will offer exclusive private viewing rooms for groups of between 14 and 22 people, creating a premium setting for celebrations and corporate events.

While walk-ins will be welcomed where space allows, advance booking is recommended for the tournament’s biggest matches.

The action doesn’t stop at the restaurant door. Côte is also teaming up with Deliveroo to bring the World Cup home.

From 16 June, fans can order Côte’s new burger range and exclusive matchday bundles, with options designed for different group sizes. Deliveroo Plus members will also enjoy buy-one-get-one-free offers throughout the campaign.

For more information and to reserve a table, visit cote.co.uk/live-football.

For those watching at home, Côte’s Deliveroo matchday bundles will be available throughout the tournament.