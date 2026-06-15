SET MENU OFFERS MICHELIN STANDARD FOOD FOR LESS…

DINERS can enjoy Michelin standard food at an unbeatable price at one of Newcastle’s top restaurants.

At selected times of the week Osters, at Gosforth – which this year retained its listing in the prestigious Michelin Guide – is offering a set menu alongside its à la carte menu.

And it offers exactly the same dishes as the more expensive menu with no difference in portion size or quality of ingredients, skill or presentation.

“The thinking behind it is perfectly simple,” said chef patron Kleo Tabaku, who also owns Lovage, at Jesmond; “everyone should have the chance to eat the best quality food, even if their budget wouldn’t normally run to it.”

The set menu, which costs £25 for two courses and £30 for three, is available on Wednesday and Thursday between 5pm and 9pm, on Friday from 5pm to 5.45pm, on Saturday from 12 noon to 2pm and on Sunday from 5pm to 5.45pm.

It offers an ever-changing choice of starters, main courses and desserts, all of which have appeared or currently feature on the à la carte menu.

Current starters include burrata with Isle of Wight tomatoes, spicy lamb koftas with mint tzatziki, tempura soft shell crab with a gochujang and lime mayo and pickles and horseradish mackerel paté with sourdough and pickles.

While main course options are harissa roasted salmon with beetroot hummus and giant cous cous, seafood tagliatelle with clams, mussels, smoked salmon and samphire, herb crusted haddock with lemon curry, spinach and new potatoes and barbecue beef short rib with grilled baby gem lettuce.

And sweet toothed diners can round off their meal with a blood orange crème brûlée or affogato with amaretto and coffee, both served with biscotti, or choose from a selection of ice creams and sorbets.

Dishes such as these have repeatedly impressed judges at The Michelin Guide which decides awards based on anonymous, independent inspections focussing solely on food quality.

They use five strict, universal criteria: ingredient quality, mastery of techniques, flavour harmony, chef’s personality and consistency.

Osters has earned a place in the Guide every year since it opened.

Plans are also being put in place to introduce varying price points at Lovage.

To book, or for more information, visit https://www.osters.co.uk and https://lovagejesmond.co.uk