New data warns of hidden risks in allergen information when eating out

New audit insights highlight gaps in how allergen information is managed across UK hospitality

New industry data is highlighting potential risks in how allergen information is managed in UK hospitality, with audit findings showing recurring issues in how information is provided to customers in hospitality sector.

The findings form part of the latest Safe to Trade Data Insights, where the analysis of audit data shows that while allergen management is not the most frequent issue identified, it is one of the most serious when it does go wrong. Since January 2023, 765 allergen-related non-conformances have been recorded, including cases where information was missing, inaccurate or not clearly communicated.

The data highlights a number of common challenges including allergen information not being clearly signposted to customers, information that is incomplete or not regularly reviewed, lack of detail around specific allergens, such as the type of nut or gluten-containing ingredient and instances where information provided to customers is inaccurate.

In some cases, allergens were found to be present in food but not declared. Audit findings also point to ongoing risks linked to cross-contamination, including shared equipment, inadequate cleaning practices and insufficient separation of allergen and non-allergen foods.

With an estimated 2.4 million adults in the UK living with a clinically confirmed food allergy, confidence in allergen information plays an important role in where people choose to eat.

The findings suggest that issues often arise not through deliberate non-compliance, but from the practical challenges of maintaining accurate and consistent allergen information in fast-paced kitchen and service environments, particularly during busy periods.

While most businesses take allergen safety seriously, the findings highlight the importance of staying aware and encourage consumers to ask staff about allergens before ordering, check both written and verbal information where possible, take extra care during busy periods and to clearly communicate allergies and their severity.

Consumers looking for additional reassurance can search for venues that have been independently assessed through the Safe to Trade programme.

Alec Kyriakides, Independent Food Safety Consultant and Chair of the Safe to Trade Technical Standards Committee, said: “Allergen management is not the most frequent issue identified in audits, but it is one of the most important in terms of potential impact. The main challenges relate to the accuracy and detail of allergen information, and the consistency with which it is applied in practice.”

“The data highlights how important it is that allergen information is not only available, but accurate and consistently applied. In busy environments, maintaining that consistency can be challenging, which is why it’s important for both businesses and customers to engage actively on allergen information.”