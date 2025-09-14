  • Sun. Sep 14th, 2025

County Durham carbon trials in contention for green innovation award

Innovative County Durham trials of a low carbon alternative to traditional concrete that could drive down CO2 in construction have been shortlisted for a national award.

The special concrete, mixed with graphene and limestone to replace carbon-heavy cement, was trialled at a Northumbrian Water site in Sedgefield by Innovate UK, University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC), Cemex, Sika and Galliford Try.

The trial has been shortlisted for a 2025 Building Innovation Award in the Best Carbon Reduction Innovation or Practice category.

Galliford Try were in the process of delivering a £3m project to upgrade the STW, and the site was chosen to install a vehicle track using the special concrete mix containing graphene, alongside micronized limestone.

Most of the CO2 from concrete comes from the cement content, and while existing low carbon concrete delivers environmental benefits, it can sometimes lead to additional time for curing  which can add weeks to construction programmes.

The trial saw the traditional cement replaced by the graphene and limestone mix, removing large amounts of the CO2 found in concrete.

The testing at Sedgefield Sewage Treatment Works has shown very positive initial results, in terms of structural performance and curing time, and now the work to further prove the concept, looking at things like commercial viability, continues.

Greg Barrett, Project Engineer at Northumbrian Water, said: “We’re  pleased to learn that there have been some very positive results from the testing at Sedgefield. It’s been  exciting to host the trial, and we look forward to learning more as the study continues.”

Dr Lisa Scullion from the University of Manchester stated: “We are excited by the performance of these material systems and the advantages graphene/2D materials offer the construction industry supply chain. We look forward to collaborating with our partners in future projects.”

