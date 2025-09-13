High five! Volkswagen Group UK proudly returns to MK Pride event for fifth year

Volkswagen Group UK sponsors Milton Keynes Pride for fifth consecutive year

MK Pride Festival takes part in Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, on Saturday 13 September

Local celebration of diversity and inclusion is free to enter, fun and informative

Škoda Elroq Respectline takes centre stage on the stand, embodying spirit of belonging

Milton Keynes, 10 September 2025 – Volkswagen Group UK (VWG) is proudly returning as the Main Stage sponsor of the Milton Keynes Pride Festival, reaffirming its commitment, for the fifth consecutive year, to diversity, inclusion and community celebration. Free to enter, MK Pride takes place at Campbell Park in VWG’s home city of Milton Keynes from 12 noon on Saturday 13 September. Details can be found here.

As well as hosting its own stand with giveaways and competitions, Volkswagen Group is also the sponsor of the newly expanded main stage. Two standout vehicles will take pride of place on the stand: the Škoda Elroq Respectline and the Bentley Unifying Spur which has been provided in collaboration with the BeProud colleague network from sister brand Bentley in Crewe.

“At Volkswagen Group UK, our support for Milton Keynes Pride Festival is more than symbolic; it’s a celebration of who we are and what we stand for,” said Sima Ballard, Co-Chair of We Drive Proud UK, the Group’s LGBTQ+ Employee Network Group. “Being part of the festival in such a hands-on way, both through sponsorship and the incredible involvement of our colleagues, means a great deal to us and to the LGBTQ+ community here in Milton Keynes.”

The festival benefits the local community through providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ people. It also contributes to local projects ranging from educational development programmes to youth groups and Q:Alliance, a local LGBTQ+ charity. Above all, it’s about people and community and gives VWG employees who host the stand a platform from which to connect with people from across the Milton Keynes area and demonstrate what a friendly and inclusive workplace Volkswagen Group UK is. VWG holds Inclusive Employers’ Gold standard accreditation, the highest level of recognition and a first for the UK automotive sector. The Group’s commitment is driven by passionate Employee Network Groups like We Drive Proud, which champions LGBTQ+ inclusion across the organisation.

Sima added: “We’re really looking forward to the weekend. Over the past five years we’ve seen the event and our presence grow and grow, and we can’t wait to meet new people there!”

To learn more about our commitment to DE&I and what it’s like to work at Volkswagen Group UK, as well as job opportunities, please visit Home :: Volkswagen Group UK Careers