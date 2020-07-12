CyberWhite, a cybersecurity firm based in Seaham, is bucking the trend by expanding its workforce following lockdown, at a time when other businesses are considering reducing staffing levels.

The firm has remained busy throughout lockdown due to the increase in cybersecurity threats during the coronavirus crisis and businesses needing support to ensure their systems were secure when staff worked from home.

CyberWhite has been able to create jobs during a period of uncertainty for many, with recent reports showing that around 600,000 jobs have been lost in the period between March and May.

In addition to hiring two new members of staff, with further appointments to follow later in the year, it has also invested more than £40,000 in business infrastructure, including a complete refresh of the firm’s website and renovating their office facilities.

The investment marks CyberWhite’s second year of trading, and the firm plans to continue its investment into 2021.

Matt Hewison, chief operating officer at CyberWhite, said: “We are very fortunate that we feel confident to push ahead with our plans to invest in and grow the business following the coronavirus crisis.

“The lockdown period was incredibly busy for us, and this has led us to hiring new team members. We have ambitious plans to grow the team further in the next few months as well as ploughing additional investment into other areas of the business”.

“We appreciate how fortunate we are, considering recent news about job losses during the first three months of the lockdown. Through creating jobs and investing in the business, we’re stimulating the local economy, which is needed now.”

David Horn, chief technology officer at CyberWhite said: “Now is a fantastic time to be hiring and looking at what investment we need to make to develop the business further. Technology doesn’t stand still, so we’re always exploring and assessing new and innovative solutions that can assist and support all businesses to remain secure.

“We’re excited about growing the business and supporting more firms to adjust to life in the ‘new normal, whatever that may look like.’”