CUBE3.AI BECOMES THE FIRST FRAUD PREVENTION FIRM WITH CRYPTO EXPERTISE TO JOIN THE GLOBAL SIGNAL EXCHANGE

The Global Signal Exchange (GSE) today announces that CUBE3.AI is joining the Exchange, bringing real-time fraud and scam prevention expertise across financial services and digital assets. This marks the GSE’s first partnership with a firm that has expertise in crypto, at a time when new consumer research shows that 13% of attempted scams involve cryptocurrency.

CUBE3.AI is a real-time fraud prevention platform that helps businesses fight scams and fraud across financial services and digital assets. The platform leverages advanced AI and machine learning models to analyse transactions before they are executed, providing a critical flight check for users. By embedding its protection layer into financial platforms and digital asset ecosystems, CUBE3.AI can detect and block a wide range of threats, including phishing attempts, mule activity, payment fraud, malicious smart contract interactions, and many others.

CUBE3.AI is the latest in a series of 30 major organisations contributing scam and fraud signals to the Global Signal Exchange (GSE), which has rapidly grown to become the world’s leading multistakeholder and cross-sector clearing house for threat intelligence. The GSE now has more than 230 organisations actively using or in the pipeline, and has expanded from 40 million threat signals in January 2025 to 380 million today.

Powered by Oxford Information Labs, the GSE enables member organisations to collaborate, share data and harness the imperatives of speed and scale to stop online scams, fraud and abuse faster – making them less effective and less profitable.

Emily Taylor, co-founder of the Global Signal Exchange comments: “We warmly welcome CUBE3.AI to the Global Signal Exchange. It is a significant moment to have our first partnership with a crypto specialist – especially at a time when crypto wallets are often implicated in scams and are often favoured by cybercriminals for the receipt of illicit funds. Following news that Meta and Microsoft have also joined the Global Signal Exchange – alongside co-founder Google – the level of support and co-operation by major organisations signifies a seismic step-change in the fight against online crime, as we facilitate a new culture of co-operation and data sharing.”

Jonathan Anastasia, President of CUBE3.AI, adds:“Fraud and scams don’t stop at sector lines. By joining the GSE, we’re strengthening cross-industry collaboration to prevent crime before it happens and protect trust in the digital economy. With expertise in both financial services and crypto, CUBE3.AI brings real-time intelligence that helps businesses shut down scams faster and make them less profitable.”