CUPRA and music superstar Rosalía launch a reinterpreted version of – Abcdefg

As part of a new collaboration, CUPRA and Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía have launched a new campaign highlighting what the brand stands for, from A to Z

The video first premiered yesterday on Twitch during the half-time show of the King’s League final and gives a CUPRA twist on Rosalía’s song, “Abcdefg”

Martorell, 27/03/2023 – Just like CUPRA, Rosalía inspires the world from Barcelona and in a few short years has become one of Spain’s most recognisable international artists with millions of global followers.

In the unconventional challenger brand’s latest collaboration, the two have come together to give a fresh take on Rosalía’s “Abcdefg”, the viral hit from the Spanish singer’s Grammy-award winning album MOTOMAMI.

The video collaboration premiered during the half-time period of last night’s King’s League final match. Fans at FC Barcelona’s Camp Nou were treated to the reveal which celebrates young creative talent and the CUPRA brand.

The video features appearances from CUPRA brand ambassadors, such as actor Daniel Brühl, FCB players Alexia Putellas, Ansu Fati, Marc ter Stegen, driver Klara Andersson and padel player Ariana Sánchez.

It also showcases the brand’s new heroes for the new era – the CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept, CUPRA Tavascan and CUPRA Terramar.

On the campaign collaboration, Sven Schuwirth, COO of CUPRA, said: “Just like CUPRA, Rosalía was born in Barcelona, in fact only four kilometres away from our HQ. Similarly, both CUPRA and Rosalía share an international mindset and appeal, acting as cultural landmarks for individuals and new generations who look for the unconventional aspects of life.”

The new collaboration is an extension of the joint campaign between CUPRA and Rosalía, which recently saw billboards and posters being taken over across Madrid, Barcelona and Mexico City. Posters feature a phone number prompting passers-by to send a WhatsApp to receive short clips from Rosalía’s track.

The campaign is now fully live and includes shorter cuts for TV and social media.

