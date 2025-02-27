Cyclopark: Kent’s Premier Outdoor Activity Hub

Located in Gravesend, Kent, Cyclopark is a state-of-the-art multi-sport facility dedicated to promoting health, fitness, and outdoor fun. Established in 2012, Cyclopark operates as a charitable organization, offering a diverse range of activities for individuals of all ages and skill levels. Whether you’re a cycling enthusiast, a skater, or simply looking for an active day out, this dynamic venue has something for everyone.

World-Class Cycling Facilities

Cyclopark is best known for its exceptional cycling infrastructure. The venue boasts a 2.9 km tarmac road circuit, ideal for both professional races and casual fitness rides. Additionally, the park features 6 km of off-road mountain bike trails, catering to a range of abilities, from beginners to seasoned riders. For BMX fans, Cyclopark houses a 340 m BMX track, providing an adrenaline-fueled experience for riders of all levels.

Skatepark and Adventure Areas

Beyond cycling, Cyclopark is home to a 1,400 sqm skatepark, welcoming skateboarders, rollerbladers, scooter riders, and BMX tricksters. With a variety of ramps, rails, and obstacles, it serves as a perfect spot for honing skills and performing stunts.

For younger visitors, CycloLand is an interactive play area featuring a mini road track and engaging play equipment, ensuring a fun and educational experience for children.

State-of-the-Art Fitness Facilities

Cyclopark is more than just a cycling park; it is a fully equipped fitness center. The venue offers a modern gym and an extensive range of fitness classes, with up to 70 different sessions per week. Whether you’re into strength training, yoga, or high-intensity workouts, Cyclopark provides ample opportunities to stay active.

A Community-Oriented Hub

As a registered charity, Cyclopark is committed to making sports and fitness accessible to all. It runs various health and wellbeing programs, offering free or discounted sessions for local residents, particularly those from low-income backgrounds or with pre-existing health conditions. These initiatives highlight Cyclopark’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and active community.

Café and Relaxation Areas

After an exhilarating session on the track or in the gym, visitors can refuel at ParkEat café, which serves a selection of hot and cold food and beverages. The café offers a welcoming atmosphere for families and individuals looking to unwind after a day of activities.

Upcoming Events

Cyclopark regularly hosts exciting events, including races, workshops, and family-friendly activities. One of the highlights for 2025 is “The Big Egg Hunt”, an Easter celebration featuring egg hunts, mini-games, and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Events like these make Cyclopark not only a sports facility but also a social destination for the community.

Plan Your Visit

Cyclopark is conveniently located at Watling Street, Gravesend, DA11 7NP. Visitors can find more details, book sessions, or inquire about memberships by reaching out via reception@cyclopark.com or calling 01474 831 400.

For the latest updates on events, activities, and membership options, visit their official website: Cyclopark.com.

Whether you’re looking to push your limits on a bike, master new tricks at the skatepark, or enjoy a fun day out with the family, Cyclopark is the ultimate destination for outdoor sports and recreation in Kent.