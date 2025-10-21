Dacia Adventure Community member avenges past setbacks to conquer Ama Dablam

Record-breaking mountaineer and Dacia Adventure Community member, Akke Rahman, successfully summits Ama Dablam (6,812m), one of the Himalayas’ most iconic and technically challenging peaks

The climb marks redemption for Akke, who was forced to abandon his first attempt in 2021

Known as the “Himalayan Matterhorn”, Ama Dablam – meaning “Mother’s Necklace” – is famed for its beauty and danger in equal measure

The achievement continues Dacia’s support for everyday explorers who push their limits and embrace the spirit of adventure

In a triumphant return to unfinished business, Dacia Adventure Community member and record-breaking mountaineer Akke Rahman has successfully reached the summit of Ama Dablam (6,812m), one of the most striking and technically demanding mountains in the world.

Rising dramatically above Nepal’s Khumbu Valley, Ama Dablam is revered by climbers for both its beauty and its brutality. Known as the “Himalayan Matterhorn” and translating to “Mother’s Necklace” in Nepali, the peak demands precision, nerve, and respect from all who attempt it.

For Akke, this climb was deeply personal. His first attempt in 2021 came just weeks after a record-breaking one-day ascent of Mount Elbrus, when he set out to climb Ama Dablam in only 15 days – half the usual time. But from the start, everything went wrong. Bad weather delayed his arrival at Base Camp, and a bout of food poisoning left him weak before the real climb even began. Pushing on without rest or nourishment, he was struck by high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE) and had to be airlifted from the mountain. After five days in intensive care, he returned to Ama Dablam determined to continue, reaching 6,500 metres before exhaustion and savage winds finally forced him to turn back. Four years later, he’s returned stronger, wiser, and ready to finish what he started.

“This one means everything,” said 42-year-old Akke Rahman. “Ama Dablam defeated me once, and I’ve thought about it ever since. Coming back and standing on that summit felt like closing a chapter that’s been open for years. It’s proof that failure isn’t the end – it’s just part of the journey. I’m grateful, humbled, and proud to have finally made it.”

Since climbing his first mountain, Snowdon, just six years ago to inspire his children, Akke has gone on to summit Everest (twice), Kilimanjaro, Mont Blanc, Elbrus, and Manaslu, becoming the first British Muslim to reach the top of Everest in 2022. His journey embodies the Dacia ethos of accessible adventure, proving that extraordinary achievements can grow from humble beginnings.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “Akke’s achievement on Ama Dablam is incredible, not just because of the climb itself, but because of what it represents. He shows that real adventure isn’t about perfection; it’s about persistence. From a self-taught climber on Snowdon to summiting one of the world’s most beautiful and brutal mountains, Akke is the perfect example of the Dacia spirit: brave, unpretentious, and determined.”

Through its Dacia Adventure Community, the brand celebrates real people who share a passion for the outdoors – from everyday explorers to record-breaking mountaineers like Akke. His story continues to inspire others to get outside, face challenges head-on, and embrace the world beyond their front door.