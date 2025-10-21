CHERY on top of safety: TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 achieve five-star Euro NCAP ratings

The CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 have been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP, tested under the latest 2025 regulations

Both vehicles achieved 82% in Adult Occupant protection and 85% for Child Occupant

Advanced features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping, and a 540-degree camera system come as standard

The CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 are available to buy now, with prices starting from £24,995 OTR* and £28,545 OTR*

Configure and choose your next CHERY TIGGO 7 or CHERY TIGGO 8 here: cherycar.co.uk

London, 17 October 2025

CHERY UK’s SUV range continues to set new benchmarks for safety and performance, with the TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 achieving five stars under Euro NCAP’s 2025 safety protocols. Both models combine robust crash protection with advanced driver assistance technologies, reinforcing CHERY’s growing reputation in the UK as a brand that delivers comfortable, stylish, and safe vehicles.

Tested under Euro NCAP’s latest protocols, the TIGGO 7 achieved 82% for Adult Occupant protection, 85% for Child Occupant, 80% for Vulnerable Road Users, and 78% for Safety Assist. Its larger sibling, the TIGGO 8, recorded equally impressive results, reflecting strong structural integrity, effective airbags, and responsive occupant protection in multiple impact scenarios.

Standard across both models is a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems, including Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping, Front Collision Warning, Integrated Cruise Assist, and a 540-degree transparent-view camera system. These features ensure proactive safety, complementing the vehicles’ crash protection to deliver peace of mind for UK drivers and families.

Gary Lan, CEO of CHERY UK, said: “The Euro NCAP scores for the CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 highlight the strength of our global engineering efforts and our commitment to UK drivers. As our dealer network grows and more customers experience the versatility of these SUVs, safety, comfort, and innovation remain crucial to ensure UK drivers find their happy with a CHERY.”

Both models combine practicality with performance. The TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 are designed with spacious interiors, advanced infotainment systems, and efficient powertrains that balance performance with low emissions – perfectly suited for urban and long-distance driving.

Available through CHERY UK’s expanding network of 25+ dealers, the TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 deliver accessible luxury and family-friendly versatility.

The CHERY TIGGO 7 and CHERY TIGGO 8 are available to buy now, with prices starting from £24,995 OTR* and £28,545 OTR* respectively. Alongside the comprehensive warranty support, every CHERY UK vehicle also includes RAC roadside assistance as standard for the first 7 years, subject to annual servicing.

* All prices correct at time of writing, October 2025.