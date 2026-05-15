New bimonthly charity auctions at the Angel of Bow will offer interior features as unique and quirky as the establishment itself

The Angel of Bow has recently started bimonthly charity auctions of stunning, quirky interiors items.

As visitors of the public house will tell you, The Angel of Bow stands out with its eclectic mix of furnishings and one-off pieces, that have been hand-picked and lovingly restored to create a one-of-a-kind pub experience.

The auction offerings will perfectly complement the pub’s unique and quirky style with a mixture of artwork, furniture, mirrors and objet d’art. Items will date from the Georgian period and include lots of Victorian and Edwardian pieces, as well as contemporary pieces. A big attraction is expected to be the hand-painted furniture offered by the Angel’s in-house professional furniture artist.

See: https://www.theangelofbow.co.uk/auction

Ten per cent of each sale will go to Shine, the UK’s leading charity supporting people affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus, and related complex conditions that affect the brain and spine.

Whether you are a seasoned auction-goer or a novice, this event will not disappoint. Come and peruse the sale items and check out their guide prices before the bidding starts at 6.30pm. Then join in the thrills and fun of bidding for your items before the gavel goes down. Or simply come along and enjoy the atmosphere and watch the excitement.

The lots to look out for include some fabulous lamps, from classical designs to cutesy porcelain cherubs, Victorian-esque lamps and art deco designs that wouldn’t look out of place in a costume drama. There are also some fun-pieces, such as the Spanish dancer porcelain lamp stand that looks rather like something your uncle brought back from holiday in the 1970s!

If art is your thing, there is an eclectic selection of works, including ethnic designs, Victoriana, life sketches, plus paintings reminiscent of old masters such as Turner. There is even something for children and the young-at-heart with the collection of classic Beatrix Potter prints.

The ornate gilt-framed mirrors are also bound to be a show-stopper, but the real stars of the events will be the upcycled furniture, which include an old linen press renovated and painted in a deep blue with gilt lettering announcing the contents to include gowns, coats, riding habits and dresses. There is also an upcycled dresser, now apothecary closet, to house the man of the house’s lotions and potions. You will even find a delightful chest of drawers covered in a magical fairytale woodland scene, which would be perfect for a child’s room or nursery.

In fact, for anyone who likes their décor to be different, special and outstanding, there is bound to be a piece that appeals!

The Angel of Bow itself is an exceptional venue and auction-goers can also enjoy the wonderful interior and maybe sample some of their huge selection of craft beers across its impressive 22 taps. The choice of wines and spirits is also extensive and has been prepared with knowledge and passion.

Visitors could also have a meal from the popular menu, which offers good, wholesome, traditional pub food. All their food is made from scratch in their own kitchen. Their seasonal menu changes every week and is filled with produce from the best local East London suppliers.

No need to book, just come along for an evening of fun and maybe go away with a unique and special item, which will be the talking point of your home decor.

For more information about the auctions see: https://www.theangelofbow.co.uk/auction

For more about the Angel of Bow, see: https://www.theangelofbow.co.uk/

The Angel of Bow is a five-minute walk from Devon’s Road DLR, and is wheelchair accessible.

ABOUT THE ANGEL OF BOW

The Angel of Bow is a proudly independent, family-run pub in East London. Built from a love of sharing great food and drink with friends, The Angel of Bow has worked hard to create a welcoming haven. Preparing 98% of their food in the on-site kitchen, The Angel is proud to support local businesses and craft brewers alongside their own Angel of Bow session lager. The eclectic mix of furnishings and one-off furniture pieces have been hand-picked and lovingly restored and upcycled to create a one-of-a-kind pub experience. This eccentric style has recently been extended upstairs and they’re now proud to offer five stunning rooms in their boutique B&B.

Web: https://www.theangelofbow.co.uk/

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