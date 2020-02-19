The Marton Arms in Thornton in Lonsdale and The Tennants Arms in Kilnsey and have been named finalists in the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards 2020.

The awards celebrate rural businesses in Yorkshire which ‘go that extra mile, support their local economy and are unsung heroes in the community’.

The two have been shortlisted in the pub category, alongside Exelby Green Dragon in Bedale and Blue Bell Inn in Northallerton.

Located in the picturesque hamlet of Thornton in Lonsdale, just outside Ingleton, The Marton Arms is everything a country inn should be; welcoming, family friendly, dog loving and serving great value, delicious food.

Heather Dawson, co-owner of The Marton Arms, said: “This nomination is very welcome and we’re delighted that the calibre of our pub has been championed in this way”.

“We try to support our community as much as possible, and one way we’ve done that is by adopting a ‘field to fork’ ethos, with most of our meat reared locally in the foothills of Ingleborough.”

“We hold regular events including live music, which is always popular. We welcome many diverse visitors including walkers, Three Peaks enthusiasts, campers, cyclists and fine diners; helping them discover the best spots in the Dales is always rewarding.

The Tennants Arms, nestled beneath Kilnsey Crag, is a traditional country inn, offering a bar, boutique hotel rooms as well as a fine dining restaurant. It was taken over by executive chef Tom Garland-Jones last Spring, and he has rapidly transformed it into one of Wharfedale’s premier gastro pub destinations.

Liz Smailes, general manager of The Tennants Arms, said: “We’re delighted to be nominated for this award. Everyone here has put a lot of effort into improving The Tennants and making it a success.

“We’ve always strived to make sure it’s a place where locals feel welcome, as well as providing the warmest Yorkshire hospitality for visitors to the Dales.

“We always try to support other local businesses, whether that’s through sourcing our products as locally as possible, or working closely together to promote the wider Dales area.”

Judging for the awards, which are sponsored by Howdens, will take place in April, and the winners will be announced in May.