A Newcastle-based planning consultancy is on course for its most successful year to date as two of the firm’s flagship projects triumph at the Lord Mayor’s Design Awards.

KLR Planning played an instrumental role in the recent delivery of the Eagles Community Arena on Scotswood Road and the Everyman Cinema on Grey Street. Both projects have been recognised for their outstanding contribution to the quality and appearance of the local environment.

Established by Karen Read in 2015, KLR Planning has built up a strong client-base including Dysart Developments, Aldi, REMONDIS and Advance Northumberland and has secured planning for some of the region’s most significant schemes.

The Eagles Community Arena, which officially launched in January 2019, secured both the Lords Mayor’s Special Award as well as the Community Value and Social Accessibility Award. The Everyman Cinema was the winner in the Refurbishment category.

Karen Read, director of KLR Planning said; “As planning consultants, our instrumental role in the delivery of major projects can often be overlooked, so it is fantastic to be recognised for our expertise and especially by such a well-respected awarding body.

“Last year marked the 5th anniversary of KLR Planning and thanks to the loyal support of an expanding client-base, this year will see us complete more projects than ever before.”

Home of the Newcastle Eagles basketball team, the Arena has also hosted around 200 community, education and corporate events in its first year as well as activities which enable 2,000 people a week to participate in sport.

Paul Blake, managing director of Newcastle Eagles added: “We are overwhelmed to have picked up the two awards, especially given the range and quality of buildings that were shortlisted. It is testament to the continued development of the city.

“The first 12 months have been a bit of a whirlwind and we are working hard to take another big step forward in 2020 including our first international basketball event next month between Team GB and Germany. Karen has been there every step of the way with help and advice when we most needed it, for which we will be forever grateful.”

KLR Planning has recently secured a hat-trick of planning consents including a residential scheme in Northumberland on behalf of Tustain Motors; a healthcare-led mixed use scheme in Consett for Project Genesis Ltd; and a new Aldi store at Low Grange Farm on Teesside. The firm has recently submitted a planning application for a mixed residential and retail development at Tynemouth Station.