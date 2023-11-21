DANCE AUDITIONS FOR ALL-STAR ADULT PANTO CAST

Dance auditions for the North East’s Adult Pantomime ‘Big Dick Whittington and his Pussy’ starring Katie Price, Michael Marouli and Ophelia Balls are being held on Sunday 26th November at The Exchange 1856, North Shields.

Astravaganza Entertainment’s ugly-sister company ‘North East’s Adult Pantomime’ are looking for North East talent to appear alongside a terrific celebrity line-up! Media personality and model, Katie Price heads the glittering line up of showbiz pros as Queen Rat alongside drag icons, Ophelia Balls as Fairy Bowbells and, fresh from the current series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Michael Marouli who is sharpening his claws as Big Dick’s sidekick, Pussy Twat!

North East Adult Panto are now looking to complete our local casting and keen to offer a terrific opportunity to appear alongside their all-star cast. The production will be written and directed by Eurovision favourite, Scooch’s, David Ducasse.

David said “This is a great opportunity for anyone aged 18 years and above to gain experience of performing in a professional show – last year’s production was a huge amount of fun.

“This year, we are looking for adult dancers to bring tons of energy to the musical numbers and we are particularly keen to hear from any male singer-actors aged 18-35yrs old who can sing well, with a cheeky chap flare, to play the title role of Dick Whittington.

“Think Robbie Williams! While the script very much follows a traditional pantomime it’s very much a local panto, with our hero, Dick coming to Geordie Land (rather than London) to seek his fortune -so it would be great if he could have a convincing Southern or Cockney accent!”.

ALL AUDITIONEES SHOULD CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO REGISTER – THESE ARE UNPAID OPPORTUNITIES:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1O141AaxkXfMF_NQFxxMm0LQ_1WXt1KBQpZr8TAUSaQI/viewform?ts=6553b932&edit_requested=true

REHEARSAL DATES – MONDAY 15TH – THURSDAY 19TH JANUARY AND SUNDAY 21ST JANUARY – WEDNESDAY 24TH JANUARY – PERFORMANCE DATES – THURSDAY 25TH – SUNDAY 28TH JANUARY 2024 – TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW – www.ticketsource.co.uk/neadultpanto