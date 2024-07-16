Dashel launches new cycling helmet in collaboration with marine conservation charity Sea Shepherd

Stylish British cycle helmet maker Dashel is launching a new charity collaboration helmet with Sea Shepherd. Sea Shepherd is a marine conservation organization that engages in direct action campaigns to defend wildlife and conserve and protect the world’s oceans.

The launch follows the success of the ‘Ocean Edition’ range, which was in such high demand that they are having to launch the new range to meet demand.

Having always had environmentally-responsible processes and sustainability at the top of their list of priorities for their helmets – along with safety and style – the collaboration with Sea Shepherd means all helmets in the new range will feature a ghost net loop. This is a loop made from discarded fishing nets, which are found and removed from our oceans by Sea Shepherd, reducing the danger to marine life.

Bracenet then turns the old nets into loops, which Dashel purchases to affix to the rear of the Dashel helmets, in place of the regular faux leather version. These loops are perfect for attaching lights to the helmet and improving cyclist visibility out on the roads. The batch at launch have been retrieved from The Baltic Sea.

Not only is Dashel supporting Sea Shepherd in purchasing the materials made from the ghost nets, for each helmet sold, Dashel will also donate 10% of the sale to Sea Shepherd, to further support the essential work of this non-profit marine conservation organisation.

The new helmets will be available in both adult and child sizes. The adult helmet will be offered in black, featuring Sea Shepherd’s own distinctive Jolly Roger logo at the back, while children can choose from a black helmet with the Jolly Roger – perfect for mini pirates – and a blue helmet which sports Sea Shepherd’s whale logo – ideal for pint-size conservationists.

Also included with the kids’ helmets is positive information about how they’ve helped towards saving the seas by wearing a ghost net loop.

And the environmental responsibility of the range does not stop there. It is considered in every element of the manufacture, distribution and even end of life of the cycle helmet.

The Sea Shepherd Edition helmet is delivered in a recyclable cardboard box and a reusable drawstring backpack made from 3.5 recycled PET bottles. Even the swing tag cable is biodegradable.

For safety reasons, the industry standard is that helmets should be replaced every 3-5 years, and Dashel asks customers to send their helmets back for recycling every five years, so that no plastic goes to landfill.

Like all Dashel helmets, the new range is not just eco-friendly; they designed to be safe and stylish, as well as sustainable.

Dashel’s mission is to encourage people to incorporate cycling into their daily routines and make more trips by bike. They are committed to designing and making light, flattering helmets that people actually want to wear. Dashel’s rounded shape and peak means that is also a super-safe choice, particularly for urban cycling.

The new range is available online now at dashel.co.uk and from selected retailers (RRP £85.00 adults. £55 kids). See: https://dashel.co.uk/pages/sea-shepherd

ABOUT DASHEL

Dashel offers a range of slim, ventilated, lightweight cycle helmets designed and manufactured in the UK. With a distinctive urban feel, the helmets appeal to those looking for an alternative to the ubiquitous ‘sporty’ helmets, instead wanting something stylish that doesn’t compromise on safety.

Dashel Helmets have low impact at the point of manufacture and produce very little waste. The factory in Devon uses 100% green and renewable energy. The helmets are portable and sold packaged in a handy rucksack that means there is no superfluous packaging. They come in an array of classic colours and are priced from £85.

The kids’ helmets are designed to grow with the child. The adjuster dial inside can be swapped for pads as the child outgrows them.

Web: www.dashel.co.uk

Instagram: @dashelcyclehelmets

Twitter: @dashelcyclehelmets

Facebook: facebook.com/dashelhelmets

Pinterest: @dashelcyclehelmets

LinkedIn: https://uk.linkedin.com/in/catherine-bedford-b55a883

ABOUT SEA SHEPHERD

Sea Shepherd Global is an international, non-profit marine conservation organization that engages in direct action campaigns to defend wildlife, and conserve and protect the world’s ocean from illegal exploitation and environmental destruction.

https://www.seashepherdglobal.org/