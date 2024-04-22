Dave Meldrum joins board of trustees of North East STEM Foundation

Dave Meldrum

The North East STEM Foundation has welcomed Dave Meldrum, chief executive officer at Meldrum Group, to its board of trustees.

With a career spanning almost four decades in civil engineering and construction, Dave’s career began when he graduated from Bradford University in 1985 with an honour’s degree in Civil and Structural Engineering.

In 2001 he launched Meldrum Group, a civil engineering company based in the North East with operations extending throughout the UK, which now employs more than 200 people who work across construction, fabrication M&A and fire engineering.

He has worked on several major projects including the M25 and the original Waterloo International Terminal for Eurostar.

The NESF’s mission is to ensure every young person, regardless of their background, can access high-quality STEM education in a modern environment supported by employers. It seeks to future-proof both local industries and the economy by producing highly skilled and innovative workers. This is achieved through outreach programmes, eliminating financial barriers to STEM education, and creating high-quality STEM-focused learning environments at key educational stages.

Dave said: “The North East is experiencing remarkable growth, and I am honoured to join the North East STEM Foundation and contribute to its vital mission of promoting STEM education and advancing innovation in our region.”

Tania Cooper MBE, chair of the NESF, said: “We are thrilled to have Dave join our board of trustees. His proven leadership and dedication to delivering exceptional results will make a positive contribution to our continued success and enhance our ability to advance STEM education initiatives.

“Furthermore, his appointment underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration between industry leaders and educators to create a brighter future for the North East through STEM education to cultivate a diverse talent pipeline, ensuring our workforce is fit for the 21st century.”