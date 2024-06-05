Deborah Mitchell Independent Funeral Services Opens in Washington

Deborah Mitchell Independent Funeral Services proudly announces its grand opening on 6th June from noon.

As the only female-owned independent funeral directors in Washington, Tyne and Wear, this new venture promises to bring a unique and compassionate approach to the funeral industry, offering heartfelt guidance when it is needed most.

Founded by Deborah Mitchell, this funeral service is inspired by a deeply personal place. Deborah’s vision is to create a space where families can find solace and support during one of the most challenging times in their lives. Having worked for other funeral directors, she felt there was a need for a more heartfelt and compassionate approach.

Deborah Mitchell Independent Funeral Services distinguishes itself through its unwavering dedication to serving the local community with integrity and compassion. The company is committed to honouring each individual’s unique journey, ensuring their final farewell reflects their life and legacy.

The service is committed to sustainability. By offering eco-friendly options and utilising locally sourced materials and services whenever possible, Deborah Mitchell Independent Funeral Services minimises its environmental footprint while supporting the local community. Families can take comfort in knowing that their loved one’s farewell will be both meaningful and mindful of the planet.

Deborah Mitchell Independent Funeral Services offers a range of personalised services designed to support families throughout the funeral process. From arranging bespoke services to honouring veterans with special discounts, the company strives to exceed expectations and respect every family’s wishes. Funeral service packages start at just £1295, making quality care accessible to all. A dedicated ceremony room is also available for those who prefer a more intimate setting.

As part of the grand opening on June 6th, a special tribute will be held at 1pm. to honour those who sacrificed themselves at the Normandy landings. The tribute will feature the Last Post bugle call and Reveille, commemorating their bravery and service on the 80th anniversary of this historic occasion.

The opening also coincides with the closure of T & I Bell, a historic Wearside family catering firm and former butcher that closed its doors in 2022 after 139 years. T & I Bell has a rich history, serving the community since 1883 and catering to notable figures, including the late Queen and Princess Diana. Alyson Chapman, the last family member working for the company, has retired, marking the end of an era for this beloved local business.

Families can contact Deborah Mitchell Independent Funeral Services 24 hours a day at 0191 722 1263 or visit the premises at 41 Station Road, Columbia, Washington NE38 8LY.

Additional information is available via email at info@dmfuneralservices.co.uk or on their website at www.dmfuneralservices.co.uk .

Join us on 6th June from noon for the official opening and experience the heartfelt guidance that Deborah Mitchell Independent Funeral Services has to offer. We look forward to welcoming you.