Celebrating North East’s Silk Route Spirits Double Medal Win at IWSC 2024

Silk Route Spirits, proudly based in the North East, is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured twice with a silver medal and bronze medal in two separate categories for its Signature London Dry Gin at this year’s International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

The IWSC 2024 was a remarkable event that presented nearly 3,760 medals to spirits from all over the world, with gin being the most competitive category. Our North East Signature London Dry Gin stood out among the rest, resulting in two distinguished awards.

Phil Hayden, co-founder of Silk Route Spirits, hails from the North East. Reflecting on the company’s recent wins, Phil said, “These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our North East team. I’ve always been inspired by the rich history and vibrant culture of our region. This approach is evident in the unique flavour profiles and quality of our spirits. We’re honoured to have our silk route-inspired Signature London Dry Gin recognised on such a prestigious global platform.

“We are overjoyed to be part of a global community that celebrates the best wines and spirits worldwide and champions undiscovered talent. This recognition strengthens our commitment to crafting high-quality spirits inspired by our North East origins and motivates us to continue striving for excellence.” The IWSC is more than a competition. It is a global community of wine and spirits focused on people and expertise. Since 1969, IWSC has been championing the best wine and spirits from around the world, offering comprehensive business support via a network of world-class experts.

For more information, please visit www.silkroutespirits.com or https://iwsc.net .