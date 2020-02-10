EAV has been surprised by the interest and demand for the new technology and culture.

The UK’s leading manufacturer of electrically-assisted eCargo ultra-lightweight commercial vehicles is facing an unprecedented demand for the recently launched EAVcab. On the verge of the UK leaving the European Union, the interest from European companies has been extremely positive.

“We’ve supplied several EAVans now to Ireland, Spain, Germany, Portugal and France to help support British manufacturing and exporting abroad.” commented Adam Barmby, Founder and CEO of EAV. “What we’re now experiencing is a very strong interest and demand from European businesses clearly illustrating their focus on clean city ultra-lightweight transport which is growing rapidly in Europe”.

EAV have also recently launched their EAVcab, a chassis cab version on the unique EAV Cloudframe™ chassis. The EAVcab is a chassis cab development from the EAVan Ultra lightweight Commercial Vehicle (ULCV) which can now be supplied to the customer with the chassis structure and front cab combined and a rear box or deck of multiple choices. The purpose-built, environmentally-focused quadracycle weighs in at 120kg and can currently carry a 120kg payload. The 250 watt motor helps the rider accelerate to an initial 6kph (3.7 mph) on a boost/hill start assist button and then on to a maximum pedal-assisted 25 kph (15 mph). The EAVcab can cover a range of up to 60 miles in a day and then be recharged using a normal 13amp, 240v plug socket. Batteries can also be swapped to keep the EAVcab in constant operational use but are fully charged in under 6 hours. Additional batteries can be fitted to increase range.

The EAVan, predecessor to the EAVcab, has recently been on trial with multiple delivery companies including the city green logistics company, Zedify. “The EAV is clearly a very capable and eye-catching new entrant to the market and we’ve been excited about trialling this at our London depot for ages.” said Rob King, CEO of Zedify. “It’s a beautifully simple design with impressive handling and our riders have enjoyed putting it through its paces. We’re currently looking at how these vehicles could fit within our fleet for our consolidated first and last mile deliveries.”

Nigel Gordon-Stewart, Executive Chairman of EAV added, “It’s really exciting to work with companies such as Zedify and see the EAVan, and soon the EAVcab, tested on city streets. We now have a lengthy list of major corporations impatiently waiting in line to test the EAVcab. The EAVan has already proved it can move faster than a traditional van through many towns and cities because of the different routing it can take and we’re expecting the EAVcab to be even better. This makes the EAVcab an extremely versatile vehicle which will allow many city municipalities the opportunity to legislate for cleaner air and quieter environments at the earliest possible opportunity with no loss of efficiency to local businesses. We’ve also been looking closely at micro-hubs for logistics businesses and our RoRo (roll-on, roll-off) box system will form a key part of that programme for the future.”

Adam Barmby further commented, “Our deployment with our first major corporate, DPD, has provided clear evidence of the real potential of vehicles like the EAVcab to operate efficiently and environmentally in towns and cities worldwide. Its adaptability to offer multiple applications could enable a very significant reduction in both pollution and congestion. We’re very excited by the data we’ve now collected and the enormous potential and benefits of this configuration of vehicle when deployed to replace vans and even cars in towns and cities”.