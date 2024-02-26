DEMENTIA MATTERS TO MALHOTRA GROUP …

A charity supporting those with dementia has received the backing of one of the North East’s leading hospitality businesses.

Malhotra Group plc has chosen Newcastle-based Dementia Matters as its nominated charity for 2024 – having raised almost £5k for its 2023 charity, the West End Foodbank.

And the Group’s head office team and staff across its portfolio of hotels, bars and restaurants will now initiate a programme of fund-raising activities throughout the coming year.

Dementia Matters provides specialist care, support and advice to people with dementia and other neurological disorders, such as acquired brain injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

Operations director Atul Malhotra believes the partnership will be mutually beneficial to the group and the charity.

“We will, of course, aim to raise funds and awareness of Dementia Matters and the excellent support, advice and care they bring to those with dementia and their loved ones,” he said.

“It is a very cruel and indiscriminate condition and we hope that, through working with Dementia Matters, we will each learn more about it and about how to best support those affected by it – be they our own loved ones, our customers or members of our wider communities.”

Bev Reid, CEO at Dementia Matters, said the charity was “delighted” to be the Malhotra Group’s chosen charity for 2024.

“Each year, like many charities, we rely increasingly on fundraising to ensure we continue to provide much needed services to all those who need us,” she said.

“Collaborating with a high-profile organisation like the Malhotra Group not only supports our fundraising efforts but also – and very importantly – helps to raise awareness about dementia and all that it entails.

“We have already begun to discuss some exciting plans with the Malhotra team for the year ahead, which we hope will, amongst many things, help realise our dream to have a new minibus, allowing more individuals to attend our specialist dementia day centre and for our residents to have valuable trips out.”

Malhotra Group has revealed it raised a total of £4743.85 for its 2023 Charity of the Year, Newcastle West End Foodbank, to which it also donated food items.

For more information about Malhotra Group plc contact www.malhotragroup.co.uk.