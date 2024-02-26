SUNDERLAND RESTAURANT WEEK IS COOKING UP A STORM

SUNDERLAND’s celebration of international cuisine is set to return next month (March) – with the opportunity to visit some of the newest eating spots across the city.

Sunderland Restaurant Week – organised by Sunderland BID – will take place from 16-24 March, giving diners the chance to visit old favourites and check out some of the latest additions to the city’s dining scene.

Among the venues taking part for the first time are Keel Tavern, which offers a range of wholesome comfort food as well as generous sharing platters and recently launched Indian restaurant, Saba Maison De Luxe.

These Things Happen at Harbour View, Roker has also signed up to take part, as have The Italian Kitchen Bar and Restaurant at Thompson Road, which has a menu packed with Latin favourites, covering everything from pizza and pasta to risotto.

Along with the new “recruits” the week will also see special offers available at some of the event’s most popular regulars, including Angelo’s Ristorante, Asiana, House of Zen, My Delhi and Spent Grain.

Rumour Has It at Green Terrace was part of Sunderland Restaurant Week last year and didn’t hesitate to commit to take part again.

“We have signed up to take part in Sunderland Restaurant Week again because it was such a huge success for us first time around,” said Lynsey Foster, owner of Rumour Has It.

“We were busy throughout the last event with both regular and new customers and we’re looking forward to having the same experience.”

All the participating restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars offer £10, £15 or £20 deals, with all of the information – and the vouchers – available at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID said the week was one of the most eagerly anticipated on the city calendar.

“Sunderland Restaurant Week has become a real fixture and we know how many people look forward to it,” she said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try out a new place or use the special deals to return to an old favourite.

“At the same time it also helps give a substantial boost to the local economy, with the number of diners – and the economic impact – increasing year on year.”

There is still time for any business not already involved to sign up. To find out more email info@sunderlandbid.co.uk