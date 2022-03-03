Derby resident, Matt Howard, came second in the Toyota Parallel Pomeroy Trophy with his Toyota GR Yaris

Matt Howard, from Derby, came second in The Toyota Parallel Pomeroy Trophy this Saturday (19 February), in his GR Yaris – a world-acclaimed performance car engineered by Toyota Gazoo Racing.. He competed against a capacity field of more than 60 classic and contemporary Toyota models at the event, held at Silverstone race circuit, and this was the first time he had entered the event.

The secret of Howard’s success was not out-and-out speed or race-craft – there was no head-to-head racing – but mastery of a series of timed and precision driving tests. He came second to Peter Allen from Oxford, in his nimble Toyota Starlet.

The variety in this year’s field included rare imports such as the Blade Master G, Aristo, Century and Vitz TRD, plus many examples of Toyota’s classic sports cars, including Supra, Celica and MR2. More rugged competitors included a Hilux pick-up, Hiace vans and RAV4 SUVs. The day’s activities also included the chance for every competitor to drive two laps of the famous Silverstone track.

An equivalency formula, designed by the Vintage Sports Car Club (VSCC) for its own Pomeroy Trophy competition, is applied, so that every car, regardless of size or engine power, can compete on equal terms. Entries are open to Toyota vehicles of all types that are road legal, and drivers need no previous track experience to take part.

Scott Brownlee, Toyota (GB) Head of Press and Social, said: “Blessed with a break in the storms, we were able to enjoy the fun, competition and motoring camaraderie of the event to the full. Once again, the Toyota Parallel Pomeroy Trophy showed how it can bring people together through a shared love of cars, with a competition dimension where every entry has an equal chance to shine.”