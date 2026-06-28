DIAMONDS ARE DEB’S BEST FRIEND…

A COUNTY Durham woman, who took up diamond art after suffering a string of personal tragedies, is to see her work on display for the first time.

Diamond art is a creative hobby where small, sparkling resin ‘diamonds’ are applied to a sticky, pre-printed canvas to create a mosaic-like artwork.

And Deborah Burns, from Seaham, turned to the art form after bereavement and a diagnosis of heart disease triggered anxiety and mental health issues.

Now, six years after she embarked on her first piece, a collection of Deborah’s artwork is to go on public display at the Glebe Centre, Murton, from 15 to 17 July.

And she hopes it will inspire others who might be struggling.

Deborah’s mental health began to spiral in 2002 when her husband David died of cancer.

The very next day her only child died from a heroin overdose and she said: “From then on my mental health just deteriorated – steadily over years and years.”

A former teacher of IT, basic Maths and English at HMP Frankland, Deborah,66, took early retirement seven years ago, only to be diagnosed with cardiovascular disease.

That was when she turned to diamond art, finding the concentration and creativity it required soothed her mind and boosted her confidence.

“It’s so good for your mind,” she said, “because you’re concentrating so hard on it that nothing else goes through your head.”

When she was admitted to Parklands care home in May 2025 after a lengthy hospital stay, staff were quick to not only encourage Deborah but to see the beauty in her work.

“Everyone who sees it is just blown away by it,” said activities coordinator Libby Bolton “and we felt it deserved a wider audience, so we arranged this exhibition for Deborah.”

But, as proud as she is of the exhibition, Deborah’s hope is that it will inspire others.

“If this exhibition helps just one person to focus on a hobby, it could really improve their mental health as it has mine,” she said. “It’s also led to less anxiety about my physical illness – and it could also work for others.”

Deborah’s work is for sale and she can also accept commissions. The exhibition will be held from 15 to 17 July and her works are free to view.

Parklands is owned by leading provider Prestwick Care and for more information visit Parklands | Prestwick Care