MARTI PELLOW REVEALS HIS LOVE OF THE NORTH EAST AHEAD OF UNIQUE PERFORMANCE…

POP star Marti Pellow has revealed his love of the North East, which began long before his days as a performer.

The former Wet Wet Wet singer will be heading to the region in September, where he will become the first artist to perform against the backdrop of County Durham’s Lumley Castle.

And although he has visited the region many times over the years, his love affair with the area began as a child.

“Some of my earliest memories go back to holidays in Seaham in County Durham when I was a kid,” recalled Marti.

“I absolutely fell in love with that part of the world, there’s something magical about the coastline and the people that has stayed with me ever since.

“Then during the Wet Wet Wet days, I was lucky enough to come back time and time again.”

Marti, who with Wet Wet Wet had a string of hits including Love Is All Around, which not only featured in the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral, but had a 15 week run at number one in the UK singles charts – one of the longest chart reigns of all time.

Other hits including Wishing I was Lucky and Angel Eyes ensured the band was one of the biggest names of the 80s and 90s, with Marti going on to carve out a strong solo career after he left in 2017.

Fans will be able to see him at Live at Lumley on September 4, part of the two day Opulence Festival.

“I think it’s going to be something really special,” he said.

“We play wonderful venues all over the country, but getting the chance to perform somewhere with so much history and character is incredibly exciting. It’s not every day you find yourself singing against the backdrop of a 600-year-old castle, and I can’t wait to see it all come together.

“To be among the first artists invited to perform in such an iconic setting is something I’ll genuinely treasure. I hope it’s the beginning of many years of live music at the castle because it’s a magnificent place that deserves to be celebrated.”

For Marti the show is also an opportunity to come back to an area of the country that he has a huge affinity with.

“I’ve always loved playing in the North East,” he said.

“There’s a warmth and a sense of humour about the people that reminds me so much of home in Glasgow, so I’ve always felt incredibly welcome there.

“During the Wet Wet Wet days, I was lucky enough to come back time and time again. I remember playing Whitley Bay Ice Rink on one of our early visits, and I also have great memories of being involved when the arena in Newcastle first opened.

“I used to head up regularly to record The Tube as well, so the North East has been woven through my career for decades. Every time I come back, it feels familiar, and the audiences always bring incredible energy.

“They’re passionate, they know how to enjoy themselves, and that’s exactly the kind of crowd every artist hopes to play for.”

At Live at Lumley Marti will be joined by Gabrielle, who will also be headlining on the night.

“I’ve admired her voice for years, and I know it’s going to make for a brilliant evening,” he said.

“When you combine great music, an extraordinary setting and an amazing audience, that’s when the magic really happens.”

Tickets for the show are available at

https://www.gigantic.com/opulence-tickets/chester-le-street-lumley-castle/2026-09-05-13-30

Day two of Opulence – on 5 September – will feature a range of House music greats, culminating in a performance by Groove Armada, the twosome who found chart success with songs like At The River, I See You Baby and Superstylin.

Performing on the Lawn Stage, the music stars will be supported by the very best names in DJing -– Sam Divine, Eat Everything Danny Howard, PBR Street Gang, Daz Flatman, Richard Tulip and The Hutchinson Bros.

Saturday 5 September will see the addition of the Monument stage which will also be home to a whole host of House icons, headlined by Todd Terry with the line-up including Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, Danny Rampling, Alison Limerick, Jon Pleased Wimmin, Paul Taylor, The Beat Boutique, Neil Hargreaves, Emma Harbs and The Missus.

Tickets for the house music event are available at

https://fixr.co/event/opulence-tickets-285271128