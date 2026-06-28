NORTH EAST MAYOR RALLIES SUPPORT FOR SUNDERLAND PRIDE MARCH

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has called the decision by Reform-led councils to remove their backing for Pride “a daft move.”

And now she is encouraging people across the region to join her, local MPs Lewis Atkinson and Kate Osborne and national LGBTQ+ campaigner, Lord Michael Cashman CBE in a rally and march taking place in Sunderland this weekend. (Sat 27 June.)

Talking on Pride Radio, the Mayor spoke out about the refusal to fly the Pride flag and to give any financial support to the events.

“The idea that taking the flag down because it’s a political statement is in itself a political statement, it’s a bit of a daft move,” she said.

“There is now an ideology in some town halls that think this is a good idea and it’s not what we in the North East stand for.

“As a Mayor I am completely behind Pride and will continue to support it in every way I can.”

This weekend’s march has been organised by charity OUT North East, which runs Pride in Sunderland, Pride in South Tyneside and Pride in Gateshead.

The organisation has not only seen the refusal by the Reform-led councils to fly the Pride flag but has also withdrawn funding for the events – despite the boost they give to the local economy.

“We mustn’t lose sight of what Pride brings,” said Kim.

“Not only the people that are employed by Pride festivals but the thousands of people it brings into places like Gateshead and Sunderland where people go on to buy meals, have drinks and spend their money – it’s a really important part of the local economy.

“That economic impact is really important and as a region we want more festivals, we want to be investing in community-let events and festivals right across the region.”

The Mayor added that she was “really looking forward” to marching alongside the community.

“We know it’s an unsettling time but in the North East people need to know we’re not slowing down, we’re creating opportunities and improving lives.”